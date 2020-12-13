They call them the unsung heroes.

They are the men in the trenches, and from the days of Mike Webster, it has been a steadfast mantra of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Always in the trenches, never in the spotlight,” as the old football adage says, and it’s a sentiment that suits current Steeler and former Lampeter-Strasburg standout Matt Feiler just fine.

Now in his fifth season with the team, the 27-year-old Feiler, once a free-agent practice squad player out of Bloomsburg, has started 39 games in many roles, including left guard this year.

“I’m not really ever satisfied with what is going with my play. I’m always trying to get better and work harder,” Feiler said last week. “It’s tough being in the trenches, it’s been a grind. I’m glad the Steelers saw my potential. I just keep working hard perfecting my craft. “

Pittsburgh currently leads the AFC North with a 10-1 slate, and a big reason for that has been Ben Roethlisberger and the passing game. That means pass protection from the men in the trenches becomes even more critical.

Thus far, the Steelers’ unit has been one of the best in the league, not allowing a sack in more than 225 snaps.

“We work on run and pass all the time,” Feiler said. “So (adjusting to the pass from the run) is not really tough, it just puts a little more stress on certain situations for us during games. But we are meshing well as a group.”

That O-line group is one of the biggest things to which he attributes his success with the team, especially having played multiple positions as he has done. He also says having Hall-of-Famer Mike Munchak as a coach at the start of his career was huge.

“Being around the great players in the room, like (Maurkice) Pouncey, Dave (DeCastro) and Al (Villanueva) and learning about situations, then having a guy like Mike Munchak when I first got here, really helped with your game,” Feiler said. “The kind of attention he gave to every position and his knowledge of the game, it rubbed off on you.”

As for this season, although the Steelers now hold the top seed in the AFC playoff picture, Feiler says it’s not something they talk about much.

“The coaches say all the time, it is one game at a time, and we are just focusing on that,” Feiler said.

Speaking of focus, another L-S product, Matt Wright, got national attention last Monday night when he took over the Steelers’ kicking duties for the injured Chris Boswell.

Signed to the practice squad on Nov. 30 then activated on Dec. 7, Wright connected on his only field goal attempt of the night (37 yards) and was perfect on two extra-point attempts in a 23-17 loss to Washington.

“I got the call and quarantined for a while, then found I was going to kick right before the game,” Wright said last week. “I wasn’t more informed than the media, and was just taking it day by day in case it happened.”

Having Wright on the roster gave the Steelers two of L-S coach John Manion’s former players on the active roster — which says a lot about the Pioneers program.

Most of the high schools with more than one player on the same NFL roster are national powerhouses such as St Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) or Dematha (Hyattsville, Maryland).

“It’s such a small high school, not really a powerhouse for producing big-time Division I people,” Wright said of L-S. “So for both of us to land up here is awesome, and Coach Manion is happy because he is a die-hard Steeler fan.”

Despite a quick call-up — Wright works for Lockheed-Martin at the time as a Systems Engineer — the UCF record holder in career field goals and points was no stranger to the Steelers. He competed well with Boswell for his spot during training camp last season.

Although he said it was a surreal feeling, to be on the field in a live game situation, he also felt confident knowing the center and holder.

“I think what helped was having the comfort that I had kicked with Jordan (Berry) and Cam (Cannaday) hundreds of times before,” Wright said. “Once I got that first week of practice under my belt, my comfort level was growing and even at warm-ups, getting that rhythm back with those two.”

Boswell returned to practice Thursday, but Wright continued to take snaps, and no decision as to what will happen tonight against Buffalo has been made. It all depends on Boswell’s hip.

“I’m not sure how much different this week will be than last,” Wright said. “When Bos is back and healthy, he will be taking everything, and I’ll take whatever I’m told to kick.”

Even if Wright doesn’t get a chance to kick again for Pittsburgh this season, he now has something on resume that many who have played in the NFL for years do not: He’s scored points — five, to be exact.

To put it in perspective, that’s just seven fewer than another Lancaster County player who spent eight years in the Steelers franchise, Dan Kreider, finished with.