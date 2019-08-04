The Lancaster County contingent — Mackenzie Allessie and Alyssa Manley — accounted for a full third of the U.S. Women’s National Team’s scores Sunday as the squad earned a 9-0 victory over Cuba in the quarterfinal round of the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
Allessie, a Donegal graduate, tucked in a pair of goals at the Villa Maria Triunfo complex. In the game’s 22nd minute, Anna Dessoye took a free hit and pushed it through to Allessie, who found the net on a backhand for the Americans’ final score of the first half and a 3-0 advantage. She also scored in the game’s 43rd minute off a feed from Erin Matson.
In the interim, Manley, a Warwick product, finished off a burst of three American goals in a three-minute span. After Casey Umstead and Danielle Grega scored back-to-back tallies, what started as a backfield transfer was sent forward and deflected enroute off a Cuba defender. The ball went to Manley, who tucked it into the net to make it 6-0.
With the win, the Americans advanced to the tournament semifinals, where they will face No. 18 Canada on Tuesday. The game is scheduled for a 6:15 p.m. (ET) start.