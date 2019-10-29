Mackenzie Allessie wasn’t hard to spot on Tuesday night.
As difficult as it might be to hide a walking boot, it’s been even harder to keep Allessie off the field at Ohio State, where she’s been playing through injury in her freshman season on the field hockey team.
It’s that kind of dedication, and a whole lot of talent, that led Allessie to great success at Donegal and earned her the title of 2018-19 Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame/LNP Female Athlete of the Year.
Allessie and Lampeter-Strasburg track and field standout Ezra Mellinger, the Male Athlete of the Year, were recognized at the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame banquet on Tuesday night.
“It was super exciting,” Allessie said. “I had never really heard of the award, but when I figured out what it meant, I was really honored.”
Allessie made an immediate impact in Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey from her first game as a freshman, but her senior season was one for the record books. She scored 124 goals, a national single-season record, and had 28 assists while earning All-League, All-State, All-Region and All-American honors.
She finished her career with 351 goals, shattering the national scholastic record, which had previously stood at 328. But, for Allessie, it was all about the team accomplishments, which included a 28-1 Donegal team winning District Three and PIAA Class 2A championships last year.
“Today, I was looking at pictures from our state championship and it was unbelievable,” said Allessie, who scored the game-winner in overtime against Palmyra. “It’s crazy how fast time flies, but also how exciting it was. Having to take in that moment at that time was so hard, but now, looking back, it’s like I wish I could just stay there one more second. It was awesome.”
Allessie had little time to relish the moment because she was already onto her next challenge just a month after the scholastic season started: the U.S. women’s national team.
Then a 17-year old, Allessie made her debut with Team USA during a test series in Chile. By December, she was part of the traveling roster for the squad’s International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League season and by July, she was playing at the Pan American Games in Peru.
She finished with nine goals, including a team-high six during the Pan Am Games, in 23 international matches.
The now 18-year-old won’t be with Team USA at the Olympic qualifying series in India on Friday and Saturday, but the decision came from her desire to finish what she started. Just like when she was first approached by Team USA during her senior season at Donegal, Allessie would have to step away from her squad in the middle of the postseason push, and she didn’t want to leave her teammates.
“It was actually really exciting,” Allessie said of acclimating to the college ranks. “It was so fun and the Ohio State girls are amazing; not a better single team out there. They were so warm and welcoming. It was a family super quick … you create these bonds that are awesome and then that really shows on the field.”
Allessie has played in all 16 of Ohio State’s games this season and leads the Buckeyes with 14 goals and 33 points and is second with five assists — a pace she’s been able to maintain despite playing the last three games with a broken bone in her left foot, an injury that will require postseason surgery.