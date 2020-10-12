The final L-L League girls’ basketball coaching vacancy has been filled.

Donegal has its new coach, and he certainly knows his way around the District 3 area.

Matt Warner has succeeded Tom Baughman as the Indians’ skipper; he comes to Donegal from York Country Day, where he served as the girls’ coach last season, when YCD went 9-13 and won the Lititz Christian Tip-Off Tournament.

Baughman stepped down this past summer after three seasons on Donegal’s bench. The Indians went 31-37 under his watch, with one trip to the league playoffs and one trip to the District 3 playoffs.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

Prior to his stop at YCD, Warner spent four seasons as an assistant girls’ coach at Red Lion Christian School, where the Swordsmen went 94-21, including a Pennsylvania Christian Athletic Conference title in 2018, and the Keystone Christian Education Association state championship in 2020, the program’s first state title in 14 years.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Warner is the president of the Pennsylvania Christian Athletic Conference, and he’s also had stops as the girls’ AAU coach for Ballyhoo Sports Academy in York from 2017-19, and as the girls’ AAU coach for Sports Universe in Red Lion from 2015-17.

Warner joins Octorara’s Alex Stam and Cedar Crest’s Will Wenninger as new girls’ coaches in the L-L League for the upcoming season.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage