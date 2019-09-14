No doubt, the Lancaster Barnstormers are getting solid work from Jonathan Albaladejo.
He’s just not getting anything back.
The player/coach fired 6 1/3 innings Saturday at Clipper Magazine Stadium, and allowed just two runs on four hits. However, he came up on the wrong end of a 2-1 loss to the York Revolution.
The game marked the fifth straight start in which Albaladejo took a loss. During that span, the right-hander has a 4.09 ERA and has made three quality starts. But at the same time, the Stormers averaged just two runs per game.
On Saturday, Albaladejo (2-12) and Mitch Atkins (11-5) took a scoreless duel into the top of the fifth. With one out, Albaladejo issued his only walk of the night, to York's Emmanuel Marrero. Henry Castillo followed with a two-run homer onto the right field deck for the 2-0 lead.
The Barnstormers went to their bullpen after an error and single put Albaladejo in danger in the seventh. Bryan Harper walked Castillo to load the bases before pitching out of the jam. Dylan Rheault and Casey Crosby pitched a perfect inning apiece to keep the Barnstormers close.
But offensively, Lancaster scratched out just seven hits — all singles off Atkins. He walked no one and struck out five. The first four singles were spread across four separate innings, while the final three came in the sixth.
With one out in that frame, Castillo got turned around on Joe Terdoslavich’s pop fly to shallow left, which fell in for his third single. After Anderson De La Rosa lined to short, Terdoslavich stole second. He scored Lancaster’s lone run on Josh Bell’s flare down the left-field line.
Michael Martinez added the third single, but Atkins struck out Greg Golson to end the threat.
York's staff never allowed another runner. Atkins worked a clean seventh. Victor Capellan got the side in order in the eighth, and Jameson McGrane pitched the ninth to earn his 22nd save in as many attempts.
Lancaster — which had scored a 9-8 win over York on Friday night — will play its final home game of the season at 1 Sunday afternoon. The Stormers will throw Nate Reed (4-4) against right-hander Dan Minor (7-9).