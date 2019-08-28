Clay Bedi remembers the play like it was yesterday.
“I still watch the video,” Manheim Central’s senior linebacker said. “It’s on YouTube and all over the place. I’ve seen it many, many times.”
Unfortunately, the video ends the same way every single time:
It was last December, on a chilly night inside Hersheypark Stadium, and the Barons had just cut Penn Hills’ lead down to five points with time running out in the PIAA Class 5A state championship football game, and Bedi and his teammates were lined up, trying to recover Central’s on-side kick attempt.
“I remember lining up, and I remember seeing the ball, and then I remember seeing a figure coming at me from my right,” Bedi said. “And then … boom! It happened so fast; snap of the fingers.”
Bedi was knocked out cold by an oncoming Penn Hills’ player. The game was stopped for several minutes while trainers tended to Bedi. The stadium fell silent. Central’s players — some in tears, all of them shocked — took a knee around their fallen teammate, while a stretcher and ambulance were summoned to the field.
“He was motionless, and that was very concerning,” Central coach Dave Hahn said. “I wouldn’t want that to happen to any of our kids. I wouldn’t want that to happen to any of our opponents. So there was a lot of emotions running wild. Football is an emotional game, and it was an emotional situation.”
“The whole thing,” Hahn said, “was just very unfortunate.”
After coming to, Bedi said he had no feeling in his legs and, fearing a spinal injury, Central officials unscrewed his facemask but kept his helmet on. Bedi said he was dizzy, confused and ice cold.
“It was pretty rough,” he said. “There was a lot of confusion. I was out for a couple of seconds. It was hard to recognize faces. When my mom (Jody Weidman) came out on the field, I had a hard time recognizing her. When the coaches and the trainers came over to me, they were about the only people I recognized.”
Later, at Hershey Medical Center, Bedi said doctors had to cut away his uniform to mobilize him in a neck and back brace. Thankfully, the feeling in his legs came back about an hour after he was whisked away from the stadium.
“It took a while,” Bedi said. “Probably four hours or so for the dizziness to go away. And then I was able to try and stand up.”
Bedi spent the night in the hospital and then returned to Manheim to begin his rehabilitation. The good news: No spinal or neck injuries. He missed the first couple of weeks of wrestling season, but he was able to get back on the mat and produce a winning season in his matches for the Barons.
Bedi was also able to participate in all football-related drills this summer, and Bedi was back at his familiar linebacker spot last Friday, when Central topped Susquehanna Township 16-7 in their season-opening game.
“Tough kid; a Manheim kid,” Hahn said. “This is the only way he knows. He’s just a tough kid. That’s Clay. That’s his makeup. His biggest thing is his toughness and determination, and that goes a long way in football. That’s the game; you’re out here to knock people down. It’s a physical game. That’s how he plays, and that’s what we like about him.”
Bedi said he hasn’t changed how he plays the game: Aggressive, determined. But that hit, and the aftermath, will always be in the back of his mind.
“I still don’t know how to feel about it,” Bedi said. “But I know I’m not mad. It was unfortunate. And I still think about it a lot. But what happened, happened. I mean, there were three seconds left in the game. Maybe it shouldn’t have happened at all. It’s football. And that was a football play.”
A play, Bedi pointed out, that could have been worse.
“I do believe something was over top of me, helping me out,” he said. “It definitely could have been a lot worse. I could have been paralyzed. So I’m thankful that I’m back up and walking, and that I recovered as fast as I did.”
“The last nine months or so haven’t been too friendly to Clay,” Hahn said. “He’s faced a lot of adversity. But he keeps plugging away. He’s so darned determined to play and to have success and to be a big part of our team. That’s important to him.”
That play, that scary moment in time, now in his rearview mirror, Bedi is back and better than ever for his senior season.
“I’ve come way too far to give up football because of one hit,” Bedi said. “I’ve gone through way too much in this program, so I’m not going to give up just because I got killed on one play. If I hadn’t come up through this football program, I’d be a totally different person. This program shaped me in so many ways. It’s made me work so much harder.
“The pressure is always here, sure, but we’re all used to it at this point. I know I just go out and play. There’s definitely a lot pressure here, but I don’t let it get to me. I just go out and do what I need to do, and whatever happens, happens.”
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77