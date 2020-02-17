Columbia's Matt McCleary, left, and Luiz Cruz, right, try to strip the ball from Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher, center, during first half action of a District 3 boys 3A quarterfinal basketball game at Columbia High School Monday Feb. 17, 2020.
One of the top scoring boys basketball teams in the Lancaster-Lebanon League this season, host Columbia couldn’t find the bottom of the net in the first four minutes of Monday’s District 3-3A quarterfinal against visiting Lancaster Mennonite.
It would take seven missed shots from the Crimson Tide before Matt McCleary put them on the board at the 3:42 mark of the first quarter. It jumpstarted a 9-0 Columbia run and eventual 68-58 win over the Blazers inside a crowded Elmer Kreiser Gymnasium.
“We were just rushing everything,” McCleary said of the slow start. “It was a packed house. We were excited. We just needed to get that first basket.”
After twice beating Lancaster Mennonite in the regular season to capture the L-L Section Five crown, Columbia completed the season sweep of the Blazers with Monday’s win.
With the victory, Columbia (17-7) advanced to the district semifinals for the sixth time in nine years, second time under fourth-year coach Kerry Glover, and first time since 2017. Columbia also qualified for the PIAA Class 3A tournament.
The No. 3-seed Tide will travel to No. 2-seed Camp Hill (16-6) for Thursday’s District 3-3A semifinal. Camp Hill is considered to be among the best Class 3A teams in the state, and topped Columbia 76-43 on Dec. 28 in the Tide’s worst loss of the year.
Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) knocks down a three point shot agaibst Columbia during second half action of a District 3 boys 3A quarterfinal basketball game at Columbia High School Monday Feb. 17, 2020.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
“Chemistry was definitely not on that game,” McCleary said of the Camp Hill loss. “That was my first game back from a hand injury. That was an off night, too. We were just going through the motions. We’ve grown a lot since then.”
All five Columbia starters finished in double-figures scoring in Monday’s win: McCleary (18 points) alongside teammates Kerry Glover (15 points, seven rebounds), Luis Cruz (11 points, 12 rebounds), Michael Poole (11 points, three steals, three blocks) and Brady Smith (10 points, seven rebounds).
After Lancaster Mennonite scored the game’s first five points, Columbia took its first lead with the 9-0 run, in part by throwing a zone defense at the Blazers. Coach Glover said it was only the, “third or fourth” time the Tide played a zone defense all season.
“I just wanted to come out and see what their offense is like against a zone,” Glover said. “And if their guys could make shots.”
The Blazers have previously struggled against a zone defense, including the upset loss to Annville-Cleona on Jan. 30, which turned out to be the first of five defeats that closed out the season for Lancaster Mennonite.
A Columbia layup at the start of the second quarter put the Tide in front for good, and they later closed the first half on a 15-5 run to take a 37-22 lead into the break, the largest advantage of the night. Lancaster Mennonite cut the deficit to 55-48 with 4:10 left in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get any closer. The Blazers missed 11 free-throws.
Junior Cole Fisher (15 points) and sophomore Trenton Dorsing (15 points) paced a young Lancaster Mennonite that finished the year 11-13 overall, a mark the program will aim to build on next year with four returning starters.
Octorara 65, Susquehannock 55: Tied 35-35 at halftime, No. 9-seed Octorara outscored No. 8 Susquehannock 30-20 in the second half to get the District 3-4A first-round win on the road. Four starters finished in double-figures scoring for the Braves: Naji Hamilton (16 points), Philip Brandon (15 points), Keith Lambert (13 points) and Jason Brown (12 points). With the win, Octorara (15-8) advanced to Thursday’s District 3-4A quarterfinals, where it’ll travel to top-seeded Lancaster Catholic (20-3). In their last meeting Jan. 24, Octorara won at Lancaster Catholic, 63-54, which turned out to be the first of an eight-game win streak. BOX SCORE
Trinity 72, Annville-Cleona 32: The Little Dutchmen saw their season come to a close with Monday’s District 3-3A quarterfinal loss at powerhouse Trinity. Andrew Long (11 points) was the lone player to finish in double-figures scoring for A-C. The senior-laden Dutchmen finished the year 12-11 overall. In the victory for Trinity, sophomore Chance Westry went over 1,000 career points and was one of three Shamrocks to finish in double-figures scoring. Trinity is aiming to win its seventh-straight district title. BOX SCORE