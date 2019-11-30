After 16 seasons, 130 victories, a pair of Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two titles, and this season’s District Three Class 5A championship, Cocalico football coach Dave Gingrich is calling it a career.

Gingrich informed his team on the bus ride home from Hersheypark Stadium on Friday night after the Eagles’ 56-49 setback against Cheltenham in the PIAA-4A state semifinals that this indeed was his final season at the helm.

“I’ve been blessed,” Gingrich said. “To end my career by winning a district championship, and playing in the state semifinals, and doing it with my son (Brock) as a senior, I couldn’t have written a better script.”

The Eagles’ longtime skipper has spent the last 29 years coaching in Cocalico’s football program, first as an assistant under Phil Kauffman. Gingrich wraps up his head-coaching career with a 130-60 overall record, with Section Two titles in 2012 and 2016, plus District 3 championship-game appearances in 2010, 2014, 2018 and this fall, when the Eagles won gold.

“I don’t have any regrets,” Gingrich said. “I think the best thing about being here for 29 years is, first of all, I got the opportunity to learn under Phil Kauffman. He was a great mentor, and I learned a lot from him.”

“The last 16 years as the head coach,” Gingrich continued, “I’ve been blessed with great, great assistant coaches who cared about the kids more than just football. They’ve been great mentors to a lot of kids. And football-wise, their knowledge is incredible.”

Gingrich will continue teaching math at the high school, and serve as an assistant coach for Cocalico’s track and field team in the spring. But for now, Gingrich’s gridiron head-coaching days are over.

“For all of the time I’ve been here, I’m probably most proud of the efforts, the determination, and the heart that our kids have shown when they play,” Gingrich said. “We’re not always the biggest. We’re not always the strongest. But our kids always play 48 minutes for us, for each other, and for their community. I’m proud of that.”

