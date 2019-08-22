For years, the discussion surrounding Ephrata football revolved around one thing: When would the team get its long-awaited win?
The Mounts ended that line of questioning — and notorious 52-game losing streak — with a 61-14 blowout of Northern Lebanon in Week Two last season.
Now, they’re ready for a bigger challenge.
“After last year, everyone knows that we’re a different team,” senior quarterback Caden Keefer said. “We’re not just here to win a game anymore, we’re here to see how many we can win — just go out and play our hardest and try to play every game with that mentality.”
The Mounts may be a different team this season, but they boast a number of familiar faces — 18 returning players in all — with that experience bringing some added excitement and loftier goals to War Memorial Field.
“The past couple of years, the main question everyone wanted to know was are you guys going to win a game. Now, after last season, going 5-5, breaking the streak and all of that, people are saying how many are you going to win?” coach Kris Miller said. “Can you be one of the last teams at the end that have a shot in Week Nine or Week 10 to win a section championship? We talk about that’s what the expectations are and now our work and our approach has to meet those expectations.”
About the offense
The expectations might be the highest for the Ephrata offense, which returns the Section Three Quarterback of the Year in Keefer (1,231 passing yards, 760 rushing yards, 27 total touchdowns) and its entire wide receiving corps, led by last year’s team leaders Tucker Parmer (437 yds, 4 TDs) and Sam Knowles (323 yds, 4 TDs).
The Mounts will turn to juniors Richard Greer and Miracle Wratto in the backfield, where Miller hopes the duo will provide a “thunder and lightning punch.”
“We didn’t have to start back at square one on offense,” Miller said. “It’s the same offense that we ran last year, so now we’ve started where we finished in Week 10 and now we can add a few more wrinkles. We’re a lot farther ahead in the game and that can help us a lot earlier in the year to be really competitive and be exciting to watch on offense.”
About the defense
Ephrata lost a number of starters, but that’s given Miller the chance to change the defensive scheme to a 4-3 after two years playing in a 3-3 stack. The move is one the coach hopes will fix the issues on the perimeter and allow the squad to showcase its speed.
Look for Parmer at safety and Knowles and Castor Shuman returning at corner to lead the secondary, while Greer heads the defensive ends and Trent Martin and Zach Wanous steer the linebackers.
Intangibles
“This is probably the most athletic group that we’ve had,” Miller said, “so we’ll be able to do things, maybe play a little faster than we have before.”
Final word
“We know what it takes now and now we know how to raise that bar,” Knowles said. “Everyone’s going to be surprised once they see how hard we’ve worked in the offseason in games.”