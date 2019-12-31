Michal Seals has been a solid player on the NCAA Division II men’s basketball level for four years running.
Now a senior at West Virginia State, Seals is continuing to turn heads this season. He’s among the assist leaders in the Mountain East Conference. He’s also had back-to-back games with 20-plus points, helping the Yellow Jackets improve to 8-3, the program’s best 11-game start in 10 years.
Seals may not be a familiar name to those in Lancaster County, because he didn’t play high school ball in his hometown. He had moved out of state by then.
But the Lancaster native grew up with and is still friends with most of the McCaskey High School players who made a run to the state semifinals in 2015.
Those friends still wonder what would have happened had Seals stayed in Lancaster.
“We always talk about it,” Seals said. “They (McCaskey) got to the state semis that year. They say, ‘If you were on the team, we would’ve won it all.’ ”
Life took Seals on a different path. One that molded the guard into what he is today as he nears a bachelor’s degree and approaches 1,500 career points and 600 career assists. All are outcomes Seals said some never thought possible.
Life in Carolina
With his biological father out of the picture, Seals was raised by his mother, Crystal Seals, and an aunt, Kizzy Brown, while living in Lancaster through the fifth grade.
And as much as Seals didn’t want to leave his hometown, he didn’t have a choice in the matter when he and his mom moved with Brown in 2010 to High Point, North Carolina, where Brown has family.
“I had cousins who weren’t doing positive things,” Seals recalled. “They didn’t want me to be around that. They felt if I stayed there (in Lancaster) I’d be more prone to get distracted.”
Still, Seals admits he hasn’t always made the right choices. He became a father in September 2014, when he was 17 and in his junior year at High Point (N.C.) Christian Academy.
“I’m not going to say it was easy,” Seals said. “There were times I was doing both, going to a private school and doing bad things. I wasn’t always smart.”
Seven months after the birth of his son, Seals’ mother died of a heart attack. Crystal Seals, a McCaskey alum, was only 44.
“That’s my aunt’s older sister and she looked up to her,” Seals said. “I had to be the tough one. That situation made me grow as a man. And as far as basketball, it made me go harder. ... I had some people close to me thinking I’m not going to graduate high school. I wanted to make my mom proud.”
Program change
After three seasons and 1,267 career points at D-II Virginia-Wise, a hamstring injury in Seals’ junior campaign led him to seek a change of scenery. He has found it this season at West Virginia State, a team that came into this year missing its top three scorers from the previous season, and a program that has finished with a sub-.500 record each of the last seven seasons.
“The thing we were missing the last few years, while we had a few good point guards, we didn’t have that coach on the floor at the point guard spot,” longtime WVSU coach Bryan Poore said. “He’s that. Our guys have responded well to him.”
Seals put up season highs in points (25), assists (nine) and rebounds (six) in a victory over Kentucky Christian Dec. 17, and followed that with 23 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in a win over Bluefield State Dec. 20.
While on track to graduate this spring with a bachelor’s degree in sports management, Seals has aspirations to play overseas.
Setting an example
If still alive, Crystal Seals would have celebrated her 49th birthday this week. And she'd likely be at every game to watch her son.
Instead, in the locker room before every game, Seals will say a prayer to his mom. He’ll do so again while on the court before tip-off as the national anthem plays.
“And when I shoot a free throw, after the second one, I’ll kiss my arm,” Seals said.
On his right bicep is a tattoo of flowers wrapped around the word “Mother.”
“I’ll kiss my arm and point in the air,” he said.
Watching from the crowd will be his 5-year-old son, Braylen, and aunt Brown.
“My aunt and my son come to a lot of my home games,” Seals said.
During the offseason, Seals will make the four-hour road trip back to his aunt’s North Carolina home nearly every weekend to spend time with his son.
“He smiles a lot like me,” Seals said. “He’s a joyful kid. ... He definitely looks up to me.”
It’s why Seals said he’s trying to set the right example, like not giving up when things get tough.
“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” Seals said. “There were times I wanted to quit, times I wanted to give up. But if I give up, what am I teaching my son if I give up?”