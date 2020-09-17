McCaskey senior Stephen Schousen wants to make one thing clear off the top: every cross country runner usually battles through a nagging injury during the course of a season.

“At some point everyone deals with something,” Schousen said.

So he’s not making excuses when he talks about how he missed half of his cross country season in eighth grade and his whole ninth-grade season as he dealt with sever’s disease, a type of bone injury that comes about when the growth plates in the lower back of the heel aren’t yet fully developed.

Nor is Schousen whining when he discusses the myriad of physical setbacks he suffered last season. Still, now that he’s healthy again, he’s expected to be one of the top boys cross country runners in the Lancaster-Lebanon League this season, which begins Sept. 24.

If Schousen can meet the high expectations he has for himself, it’ll help his efforts in being recruited to run cross country in college, where he’d like to study physical therapy.

That’s one of the reasons why Schousen was one of the leading voices of McCaskey student-athletes advocating for the playing of fall sports during recent School District of Lancaster board meetings. The board was contemplating bagging fall sports in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but ultimately voted 7-2 in favor of playing fall sports at its Sept. 8 meeting.

“A lot of the (college) coaches I’m talking to have told me, ‘We can’t really offer you anything until after we see what you do this year,’” Schousen said. “And even then, there’s no promises because my résumé isn’t great.”

To understand why his résumé isn’t great, we have to go back to August 2019, when Schousen was riding his bike through Lancaster city on his way to cross country practice when he was hit by a car on Duke Street.

“A guy cut me off. I ran into him,” Schousen said. “I cracked a rib. And messed up my thigh pretty good.”

The cracked rib led to costochondritis, or inflammation of the cartilage in the rib cage.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he said. “I’m just thankful I was able to compete through it.”

Schousen went on to nab three league wins, one second-place finish and two other top-five finishes during the regular season.

Heading into the postseason, just as his rib was nearing full health, Schousen came down with an inner ear infection.

“Headaches. Dizziness. I was sleeping 16 hours a day,” he said. “I’d show up for four periods of school so I could go to practice. Then I’d go home, take some Advil, take a nap, then come back to school for practice.”

Schousen made it to the starting line of the L-L championship meet at Ephrata Middle School, but was in such bad shape he pulled himself out of the event before it began.

An ear specialist gave him medication for dizziness. That medication caused stomach aches.

“So I was taking stuff for that,” he said. “And then I had more medication I was still on from the car accident. ...I had so much stuff going on by the end of the year.”

The ear specialist also informed Schousen he would need another month for the ear infection to clear up. Only problem was, Schousen wanted to compete in the District 3-3A championship meet, which came just nine days after the league championship meet.

“It had been a season-long goal to get our guys to the state meet,” Schousen said. “I wasn’t feeling great. ...I knew I wasn’t going to have a top finish. I thought if I could stay in the top-20, that was an automatic state qualifier.”

Schousen placed 12th, and was the fourth runner from the L-L League to cross the finish line at the District 3-3A meet.

“When I look at that performance,” McCaskey coach Mike Craighead said. “He showed a lot of heart and guts to come out and rally in the district meet.”

Schousen went on to place 60th at the state meet, a performance he uses as motivation for this season, as he aims for the L-L title and beyond.

“I pinned my state bid on the ceiling above my bed,” Schousen said. “Every morning I wake up, I see that and think, ‘I have another shot at it this year. Don’t mess this one up.’ It sort of keeps me going every day.”

