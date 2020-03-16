Following an 11-point loss to Manheim Central on Jan. 23, 2017, Elizabethtown coach Rocky Parise entered the Bears’ coaching room, sat down on a chair and put his head in his hands.

E-town had just suffered its seventh-straight loss and dropped to 5-12 overall on the season. To that point, the Bears had a combined record of 10-29 in less than two seasons under Parise.

“I’m a terrible coach,” Parise said to himself.

“No. You’re a great coach,” assistant coach Lee Eckert responded.

A little over two years later, E-town won an opening-round state tournament game, the first in the program’s history.

“And the only reason we turned it around is because we just kept at it,” Parise said recently. “We just kept working. Showing up early. Leaving late. Not missing offseason workouts.”

After building E-town into a winner over the last four seasons, Parise stepped down as the Bears’ coach Monday night. He made the news public with a tweet from his personal Twitter account.

“I thought I wanted to be a long time high school coach, but a lot of different situations changed in my mind,” Parise said via a statement in the tweet. “I’m looking forward to spending more time with my wife, Angie, and our family, who have been so supportive of me while I took time away to give back and coach over the past 13 years.”

Parise, 40, is well known in E-town from his days as the starting point guard on the Elizabethtown College men’s basketball team that was the NCAA Division III runner-up in 2002.

Parise later served as an assistant coach with the E-town high school team from 2007 to 2011 and as the junior high boys coach from 2011 to 2013 before then working on the E-town College staff under Bob Schlosser from 2013 to 2014. He returned as an E-town high school assistant coach for the 2015-16 season and became the head coach the next year.

The Bears went from five wins in 2016-17, to 10 wins in 2017-18, to 17 wins and a state tournament appearance in 2018-19 to 20 wins and a first-round state tourney win in 2019-20.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“It’s special to me that the last game I ever played in was the National Championship game,” Parise said in the Twitter statement. “And the last game I ever coached in was the PIAA Sweet 16. Both were the farthest either program has ever gone.”

Along the way, Parise coached E-town’s all-time leading scorer in Larry Locker (1,268 points) and his son, Ryan, who finished as the program’s third-leading scorer this past season with 1,070 points. He nearly had a third 1,000-point scorer in Elijah Eberly, who finished with 975 career points at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

“At the end of the day more than anything I can hang my hat on, I taught these guys if you want to be successful in life, you have to work your butt off,” Parise said to reporters following last week’s season-ending second-round loss in the PIAA Class 5A tournament. “Because sometimes you don’t learn that. Sometimes you can work really hard but you still don’t win or get your reward. These guys worked hard. ...So when they go on in life and it gets tough, they know they can keep grinding and keep working because there is success at the end of that.”