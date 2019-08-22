In 2004, Roy Wall’s first year as head coach at Millersburg High, his Indians went 0-10.
Two years later they were playing for a district championship — the first of four district finals, and one title, over the next five years.
At Northern Lebanon, Wall won Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three titles in 2014, ’15 and ’17. But by the middle of the ’17 season, he was sensing deja vu.
“We were dealing with 22, 23 players, with injuries and eligibility and everything like that,” he said. “We canceled our JV season after Week Two.”
In short, Wall saw the Vikings’ 2018 season coming.
He restarted the JV program, and played every non-senior on his roster in every JV game. Varsity Friday nights were a baptism by fire.
The varsity went 1-9, 1-8 in the section. The JVs went undefeated.
“It was basically starting from scratch,” Wall said. “The good thing is now we have nine starters back on both sides of the ball.”
About the offense
The Vikings don’t actually have “everybody back” — two of last year’s three leading rushers and receivers have graduated. That’s a little deceptive, though. Four different Vikings threw passes last year, but Wall did find a quarterback, Ethan Borcky, now a senior, who completed 53 percent of his throws for 1,328 yards a year ago, despite running for his health. A lot.
There are some solid skill-position guys, like running back Nick Winters and receivers Nate Leedy-Reidel and Alex Folmer. Leedy-Reidel and Folmer combined for 35 catches for 434 yards last year. The key, as always, will be developing enough big guys up front to compete on the line of scrimmage.
About the defense
This was a problem in 2018. The Vikings yielded nearly 400 yards and 43 points per game. Incredibly, they were outrushed 2,539 to 495 for the season.
And the only Viking to make the all-Section Three defense a year ago, end Seth Ebersole, was a senior. Many of the guys mentioned on offense will have to get it done on this side of the ball too, along with linebacker Chase Bressler, end Ashton Seip and DB Josh Werni.
The phrase “nowhere to go but up” seems to apply.
Final word
“I feel like there’s a lot of pride in our program,” Borcky said. “We weren’t exactly the biggest and strongest last year, so a lot of us got in the weight room, did a lot of training and seven-on-seven.
“There’s more (commitment) now, especially from the seniors.”