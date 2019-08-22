One of those unsung lifers who are seemingly the backbone of every athletic program, new Pequea Valley head coach Jeff Werner steps into the spotlight after 33 seasons under the radar.
For 26 seasons, Werner assisted his former high school coach, Phil Kauffman, and Kauffman’s successor, Dave Gingrich, at Cocalico before getting his first taste of head coaching — albeit at the junior high level — for Ephrata.
After seven seasons prepping the Mountaineers of the future — including winning 13 of the last 14 games — Werner felt ready for a new challenge.
“I’m pretty excited about it. I had opportunities to move up,” Werner said, “but the main reason I stayed down was because I just like working (with) and developing kids. I got a lot of gratification from that.
“This job came up, I thought, ‘Well, I’m not getting any younger. If I’m going to fulfill this, you know, let’s go for it now.’ ”
Werner takes over a program that has struggled of late with injuries and low numbers. He looks to turn that page.
“I’ve got a great group of kids,” he said. “One thing I noticed, right out of the get go with these guys, they’re very hard workers, they’re all business.
“As a coach, it’s pretty refreshing to be able to coach that type of mental aspect. They’re doing well, picking up the system and I feel good about the upcoming season.”
About the offense
Returning at quarterback for the Braves is Collin Bailey, who through the preseason last year was preparing to be a wide receiver.
Then incumbent QB John Smith got hurt just before the first game.
“And it was like, ‘You’re starting tomorrow,’ ” Bailey recalled. “I was standing there like a deer in the headlights. I was like, ‘Oh, man. OK.’ ”
With Smith in and out of the lineup over the course of the year, Bailey got in enough work to complete 53 percent of his passes for 418 yards.
“By the last two weeks, three weeks, I had the idea down and just was smoother than the first week,” he said.
“I understand the game of football a lot better, I’ll tell you that.”
About the defense
Bailey is one of six returning letter winners for the Braves, along with Michael Beals and Jacob Stoltzfus. And all will see double duty on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football.
“Last year, at linebacker, the first couple weeks were a struggle,” said Stoltzfus, who returns there to anchor the defense while also starting at tight end.
“I feel I put a lot of work in and it paid off,” he continued. “I want that leadership (role), and that responsibility. I’m ready for it and I want to be able to show my other teammates that I can do it.”
Final word
Asked what would constitute a successful season, Werner said, “I set pretty high goals. I want to go into every game prepared to win, expecting to win.
“Does that happen? No. OK. But that’s how we’ll prepare. I don’t have any win-loss record in mind, obviously. I’m just trying to win every game.”