Fifty years ago Larry Kindbom was a McCaskey senior on the Red Tornado baseball team, sharing the spotlight alongside his brother, John.

“(John) was the better athlete,” Kindbom said. “He went on to play at Lafayette.”

For his part, Larry Kindbom went on to a four-year football career at NCAA Division III Kalamazoo College before becoming a college football coach. Last November, Kindbom stepped down as the head coach of NCAA Division III Washington University in St. Louis, a job he'd held for the last 31 seasons.

Overall, Kindbom went 220-149-1 in 37 seasons, including six as Kalamazoo's head coach. The 220 wins rank him 17th in NCAA D-III football history, and tied for 58th-most all-time, regardless of division.

It’s only by coincidence he happens to be tied on that list with legendary former Millersville University skipper Gene Carpenter.

“(Carpenter) started at Millersville when I went to college,” Kindbom said.

And while Kindbom was supposed to be done coaching, his replacement, WashU alum Aaron Keen, has asked Kindbom to remain on staff to help with the transition.

“He’s going to be so much better than I was,” Kindbom said.

You might notice a trend here. Kindbom is humble to a fault. Where does the trait come from?

“That’s hard for me to answer,” he said. “I keep thinking I always fall short. It’s not about me. I got into this profession because I love kids.”

Over his many years in coaching, Kindbom has come to know several others in the profession. Those contacts are coming into play for a pair of books he is planning on writing.

“The first will be experiences that coaches have had and how they responded to them from a leadership standpoint,” Kindbom said. “The second book will look at those same experiences and explore how to respond to them in a Christian manner."

No longer being a head coach will afford Kindbom the time to work on those projects. As will his other goal of launching what he calls a “leadership academy” that will connect high school student-athletes with those in college.

“It’ll be different than me going in and lecturing about leadership and having kids falling asleep,” Kindbom said. “In this way we can try to build a mentorship program. It's a neat thing.”

He’s also looking forward to visiting his six grandchildren in Ohio more often.

“And I was going to come back to McCaskey for our 50th reunion this fall,” Kindbom said. “But now that I got rehired I’m not sure if I’ll be able to make it.”

McCaskey’s 1970 graduating class includes Doug Dennison, the former Dallas Cowboys running back. Kindbom and Dennison were senior teammates in a 1969 season that also included Red Tornado players Joe Wysock, who went to play at Miami, and Joe Ganse, who went on to play at Southern Mississippi. That group played under the memorable Jack Cassebaum.

“We had all that talent and we still lost a game 81-0,” Kindbom said. “The Central Penn teams were really good back then.”

On that team, Kindbom was a starting cornerback, a position group he’s now coaching at WashU. Kindbom was ready to retire from coaching before Keen asked him to stick around. Keen spent the last six seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eastern Michigan.

“He’s good,” Kindbom said. “He’s really good.”

But Keen will have a high bar to measure up to, one set by Kindbom. Though Kindbom would never be the one to say that.

“It’s never been about me,” he said. “It’s about WashU.”