It’s the end of an incredible era for Penn Manor’s wildly successful boys volleyball program.

Longtime coach Chris Telesco, who guided the Comets to great heights the past 17 years, has resigned his post as skipper to become a full-time dad.

Telesco and wife Melissa have 3-year-old twin daughters, an 8-year-old son and a 9-year-old daughter. He’s hanging up his whistle and clipboard to spend more time with them.

“I’m looking at what’s best for our family,” said Telesco, an 8th-grade English teacher at Penn Manor. “For the past 17 years I’ve been so focused on volleyball. So we decided it was time. It’s time to hand it off to maybe someone who is younger, and who has more energy and more drive than I have now.”

Telesco’s final ledger at Penn Manor is jaw-dropping: Including tournament play, his teams won a staggering 452 matches, and the Comets pocketed a trio of L-L League section championships (2005, 2012, 2017), three league crowns (2005, 2012, 2014) and a pair of district titles (2005, 2016).

He guided Penn Manor to the state quarterfinals three times, and into the 2016 PIAA championship match, and Telesco took the Comets to the league playoffs in all 17 of his seasons on the bench, and his teams only missed the district tournament one time during his tenure in Millersville.

Telesco also had a stint coaching Penn Manor’s girls volleyball team before taking over the boys job, and he was also a standout player during his prep days at Penn Manor, earning all-state honors in 1998 while helping the Comets win L-L League and district championships in his senior season.

“I’m super proud of what I continued from the last coach here, and that was Ric See,” Telesco said. “I don’t feel like I built anything; I feel like I was part of something that grew. And I loved watching it grow.”

Telesco was quick to thank his trusty assistant coaches over the years, like Dustin Hornberger, Dan Baer, Scott Files and Brian Kemrer. He also said his mind was made up about stepping down late last winter, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing the season to be wiped out. Had the PIAA conducted a spring season earlier this year, Telesco said it would have been his last on the Comets’ bench.

“It’s disappointing that my career as Penn Manor’s coach ended that way,” he said.

Still, Telesco is walking away on his own terms.

“I wanted to be able to hand it off while I still loved it,” he said. “I didn’t want to leave disgruntled. I didn’t want to leave angry or anything like that. I still love the sport and I still love coaching. But it was time to change my focus to my family and my kids.”

