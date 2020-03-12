After a four-overtime playoff win for the ages, and a three-hour bus ride back from Altoona, the charter bus carrying the Lancaster Catholic boys basketball team returned to the school’s parking lot around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

Part of the bus ride back, at least for the coaches, was spent listening to the radio broadcast of the game that 15th-year coach Joe Klazas likely won’t forget, though the sequence of events in the game might be jumbled.

“It was fun still trying to go through the game,” Klasas said. “The remembrance of it and when stuff happened. I remember the play, but was it regulation or overtime, trying to piece that together.”

Another part of the bus ride for Klazas was spent watching film of Lancaster Catholic’s next opponent. The Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four and District 3-4A champion Crusaders (25-3) will face District 12-4A runner-up Imhotep Charter (21-8), winners of the last three 4A state crowns, in Friday’s PIAA 4A quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m. at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School.

It’s arguably Lancaster Catholic’s toughest game to date. And the winner can begin entertaining realistic thoughts of contending for a state championship.

But before we get there, we have to address the elephant in the room: the Crusaders’ last four games have all been won in the last 30 seconds, three of the last four in the three final seconds, two of them at the buzzer.

There was Devin Atkinson’s putback tip-in at the horn in the District 3-4A semifinal victory. Then David Kamwanga’s game-winning, buzzer-beating jumper in the District 3-4A title game at Hershey’s Giant Center. And Ross Conway coming off the bench to score a career-high 21 points, including the go-ahead jump shot in the final 30 seconds of a 3-point first-round state playoff win. And finally Tuesday’s four-OT epic in which Conway sunk an NBA-range game-tying 3-pointer near the end of the second overtime period, soon followed by Atkinson making the game-winning free-throws with 2.6 seconds left.

Is something magical happening with the Crusaders?

“A little bit. For sure,” Atkinson said before the start of Wednesday’s practice. “I think we all have something in us. We want this.”

“I’ve never thought of it that way,” Klazas said. “But it’s funny. ...you get those thoughts sometimes down the stretch of a game of, ‘How are we going to be able to pull this thing out again?’ It’s a great feeling, believe me. I don’t want to say it’s magical. I want to give these guys a lot of credit for stepping up and doing the things that they have to do, of keeping their composure and playing to the final buzzer, and going out and somehow making a play.”

Wednesday’s Lancaster Catholic practice consisted of a light shootaround and watching game film of Imhotep’s 70-60 first-round state playoff win over L-L Section Four runner-up Elco.

“Just because we’re familiar with the personnel (of Elco),” Klazas said. “Sometimes it’s deceiving if you watch two Philly schools play, it’s not quite the competitiveness of what we are.”

Imhotep is averaging 60.2 points a game, led by 6-8 senior forward and Notre Dame recruit Elijah Taylor, 6-6 senior Kam Roundtree and a bunch of guards.

“Their bread and butter is their big man,” cityofbasketballlove.com reporter Josh Verlin said earlier this week. “Get the ball into Taylor and work him in, then find shooters.”

“They put a lot of pressure on the ball (defensively) in the full court and the half court,” Klazas said. “So what we’ll most likely do (in Thursday’s practice) is we’ll play a lot of five against six, five against seven to try to simulate some stuff that way.”

Lancaster Catholic fan Greg Dietz recently coined the term “Cardiac Crusaders” in regards to the way the Crusaders have been going down to the wire as of late. Nickname or not, this bunch has proven it’ll scrap to the very end.

Lancaster Catholic will be selling tickets on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the school athletic office. Tickets prices are eight dollars for adults and four dollars for students. All tickets will be eight dollars at the door.