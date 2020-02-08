For a couple different reasons, Abbey Leslie has been waiting for this to happen.

Still recovering from a knee injury that kept her out of action for a couple weeks late in the regular season, Leslie has been itching to get her long-range shooting touch back.

She also has been waiting four years for Pequea Valley to be playing meaningful basketball come February.

The senior had both wishes granted Saturday.

Leslie knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points as the Braves beat Hempfield 48-42 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League girls quarterfinal in Landisville.

“It's crazy,” said Leslie, who averages 11 points per game. “I'm so proud of my team. We've been wanting this and working so hard for it for four years.”

The Braves (19-5), who have won six straight games and nine of their last 10, advance to Tuesday’s semifinals, where they will play Solanco, a 41-32 victor over Northern Lebanon Saturday night. That meeting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Conestoga Valley.

“It's huge for the program,” PV coach Jason McDonald said. “It's about these seniors. They've put in so much hard work to get here.”

Leslie wasted little time establishing she had the hot hand, knocking down her first trey 52 seconds into the game. It was the first of her three 3-pointers in the quarter, and sparked a frantic pace that saw Hempfield eventually take a 13-11 lead with 3:27 left.

“They had a kid hitting shots with us in her face,” Hempfield coach Kendra Merrifield said of Leslie. “We made adjustments early when she hit the first one, but when you shoot that well, you should win.”

Both teams didn't score again in the quarter, but the Knights (17-6) opened the second with a 6-0 run to take a 19-11 lead, its largest of the game.

Hempfield eventually led 21-18 at the break, but the Braves scored the first seven points of the third quarter, including Leslie's fifth trey, as they took a 25-21 lead.

With the Knights ahead 31-28 in the closing seconds, Leslie stole the ball and nailed a 3-ball from just over the mid-court line at the buzzer to tie the game.

“She hit shots that I've never seen kids hit before,” Merrifield said. “She hit shots with kids right up in her shorts.”

A 5-0 start by the Braves to open the fourth put them ahead for good. The Knights got as close as 36-34 with 5:25 left, but Brooke Liney added to the 3-point barrage with a pair of her own, giving the Braves 10 in the game.

All this was done despite Caroline Horst — PV's leading scorer at 18.5 per game — being held scoreless by a Hempfield defense that had been yielding only 30.5 points per game.

“We said in the locker room, if this game is in the 30's we're not winning, we're in trouble,” McDonald said. “If the game is close to 50, we're going to win this game. We had to push the tempo and that's what we did, kept pushing and pushing.”