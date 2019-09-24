Cocalico forced visiting Octorara toward the proverbial ropes late in the second half of their Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three boys soccer slugfest Tuesday night. With the score tied, 1-1, the Eagles landed jab after jab, and, with 5:27 left to play, a Braves defender in the box flagged down a ball destined for the net with his hand, sending Cocalico's Aaron Weitzel in for a penalty kick and a chance to land a knockout punch.
Weitzel buried the penalty kick. He tacked on an insurance goal with a direct kick three minutes later, and the Eagles scored a key 3-1 win, earning at least a share of first place in the section.
GOAL, Cocalico. Aaron Weitzel capitalizes on a PK at 74:33. Eagles pressure led to an Octorara handball in the box. Eagles lead 2-1. pic.twitter.com/bN9NkV6rcs— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) September 25, 2019
"A win tonight puts us back in the driver's seat, back in first place, back in a point where we control our own destiny" said Derek Sipe, head coach of the defending section and league-champion Eagles (4-1-0 Section Three, 6-4-1 overall). "You like to have control over it. You don't want to hope and pray for other teams to have to do certain things, especially when we know it's going to be a tight race, and there are a bunch of good teams going for what we're going for."
The visiting Braves (3-1-0, 7-3-0), riding a seven-game winning streak in their second season of L-L League membership, had taken control of the game early when Zane Wolownik put a head on a ball from Jayson Baggett for the opening goal 57 seconds into the contest. Both goalkeepers, with a smattering of saves, kept the score frozen in place through halftime. Cocalico's Zach Kruetzer (five saves) stopped a shot from Octorara's Nate Sellers, who had danced through the Eagles defense. At the other end, Keith Lambert (eight saves) turned away Weitzel on a partial breakaway.
"Keith held us in early," said Trent Zook, Octorara's coach. "They had chances, and he was great. He stopped two that I don't know if any keeper has business stopping. He was awesome. He sparked us."
GOAL, Octorara. Zana Wolownik gets a piece of Jayson Baggett's serve off a restart. Braves take a 1-0 lead at Cocalico just 57 seconds in. pic.twitter.com/ySGj99ZWOw— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) September 24, 2019
Darren Main slipped the equalizer past Lambert in the 43rd minute with a header after the Octorara keeper had knocked down Cocalico's initial chance on a corner.
As the Eagles started to generate chances in the second half, their defense locked down with Moses Madison shading over to limit Sellers at the other end.
"In the second half," Sipe said, "we just didn't want to give them that time and space. I think Moses did a great job of taking (Sellers) out of the game more in the second half in comparison to what he did in the first half."
As the clock wound down, the Eagles turned up the offensive pressure, and Weitzel buried his chances, tucking the penalty kick into the netting on the low left side and punching in a direct kick off the left post and in with 2:10 remaining.
GOAL, Cocalico. Aaron Weitzel bangs one in off the post with a free kick from just outside the Octorara box. Eagles lead 3-1 at 77:50. pic.twitter.com/sSnBpEvUCV— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) September 25, 2019
"He's the guy that you want with the ball at the end," Sipe said of Weitzel. "I think it was just two moments where they were his moments, and he rises to the occasion."