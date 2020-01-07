Leading 4-2 midway though the third period, the Black Knights scored three straight goals to pull away from the Keystone Kraken for a 7-2 win Monday night in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division game Monday night at Twin Ponds.

The Black Knights (8-5-0-0), with players from Hempfield and Conestoga Valley, never trailed in the game and led 3-1 through two period after a pair of goals from Conestoga Valley's Jack Laser broke a 1-1 tie. Adter the teams traded goals in the first half of the third period, Hempfield's Elias Lountzis struck twice in a span of six seconds to bolster the Black Knights' lead. Conestoga Valley's Josh Griel made 15 saves. Noah Loran and Michael Soule scored goals for the Kraken (7-5-1-0), a club with players from Trinity, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Shippensburg, Chambersburg, Northern York and Spring Grove. Keystone goaltender Vaughn Hennessey made 41 saves.

Also in the Viola Division

Susquehannock 5, Manheim Central 4 (OT): Nicholas Voorstad netted the game winner 20 seconds into the extra period to complete a hat trick and lift the Warriors (3-8-1-1) to their third win in four games. Bam Smith and Austin York also scored goals for Susquehannock, and

Brady Frey made 22 saves. Austin Nelson scored the game-tying goal with five seconds remaining in regulation to help the Barons (0-13-0-1) earn their first standings point of the season. Cody Bilby scored two goals, Hunter Minnich added another, and Gage McCabe made 40 saves in the Manheim Central goal.

Monday's Other Scores

Viola Division

Twin Valley 4, Annville-Cleona 3

Cedar Crest 7, Dallastown 2

Wednesday's Schedule

Bears Division

Palmyra vs. Cumberland Valley at Twin Ponds, 8:20 p.m.

Viola Division

Warwick vs. Elizabethtown at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45 p.m.

Statistics were compiled on the CPIHL's website.