COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State went 91 yards for a touchdown, every one of those yards on the ground, the first time it got the ball here Saturday.

It was about to do it again, with even more ridiculous ease, on its second possession.

Then Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields lunged to the end zone as Penn State safety Lamont Wade lunged under Fields, his helmet hitting Fields’ arm and knocking the ball free.

Penn State’s Cam Brown pounced on it. It was the first of four Ohio State fumbles, three of them recovered by the Lions.

And so it went. There were long stretches Saturday when it appeared that Penn State couldn’t have stopped Ohio State, or sustained a drive against it, had it been allowed to have 15 players on the field.

For other stretches, shorter and fewer, it seemed possible that an insane upset might happen.

It added up to Ohio State 28, Penn State 17. Closer than most expected.

Still, the Buckeyes got just what they needed out of Saturday. They somehow managed to both look a level beyond elite and show that they can take a punch.

“We talked about going into a big, heavyweight match, and you’re going to take some shots,’’ Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said.

“That was the first time … that we had to respond. Our backs were up against the wall, and we did.’’

Which, of course, made it a brutally sobering day for Penn State.

“There’s not a whole lot you can say to (the players) at that moment,’’ Penn State coach James Franklin said.

“And I’ve learned that it’s not the time, postgame, to really make corrections. Tomorrow is the time for that. Tomorrow will be important, but most important, (my message is) I love them and appreciate them.’’

Don’t expect to hear the usual complaints about play-calling and game management from Nittany Nation this week. This wasn’t Penn State-Minnesota. For stretches, in terms of snap-for-snap competitiveness, it was more like Penn State-Idaho.

Ohio State led 14-0 at halftime. And the Buckeyes took the second-half kick and went 75 yards for another TD.

At that point total yardage was 330-64. Rushing yards were 187-11. First downs were 21-4. Plays run were 56-25.

And it was about to get weirdly interesting.

Four plays into the next series Penn State QB Sean Clifford went down with an apparent lower-body injury. Franklin acknowledged later that Clifford “had not been 100 percent for a while,’’ but now he was out.

Backup Will Levis, a Tim Tebow-esque power runner, was in. Levis got the Lions in the end zone, doing some of the damage with his legs, with RB Journey Brown scoring from 18 yards out.

The predicted cold rain had arrived in the gloom, and the Buckeyes staggered around for a while. Micah Parsons, Penn State’s superb LB, dragged down star RB J.K. Dobbins and knocked the ball loose. Wade pounced on it at the Ohio State 12.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Levis hit TE Pat Freirmuth for 11, and plunged for the 12th.

As the third quarter waned, Wade forced his third fumble of the day. Parsons recovered at the Ohio State 35.

Buckeyes on the brink? Not quite. They held, and Penn State settled for a field goal and 21-17 deficit.

Fields, who despite the fumbles was spectacular, made an NFL throw and wideout Chris Olave made an NFL catch for a two-score lead early in the final quarter.

Levis, who was good considering, threw a key interception, trying to force a ball to Freiermuth inside the Ohio State 20, on the next series.

That was about it.

Penn State gets light work at home with Rutgers next week, 10 wins likely and a major bowl still possible.

Everything is not only still on the table for Ohio State. The table is set.

“It was about what I expected,’’ Day said. “You couldn’t take a deep breath at all. It felt like you were holding your breath for 60 minutes.’’