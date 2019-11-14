From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Three L-L League players to watch on Friday in the District 3 semifinals:

1. Logan Bradley, DB, Lampeter-Strasburg: The Pioneers’ defense must tame Bishop McDevitt’s spread attack, so we’re expecting a busy night from Bradley on the corner. He’s coming off a fantastic performance last week, when he made six tackles, picked off a pair of passes and had three pass breakups in L-S’s 27-18 victory over top-seeded, previously unbeaten York Suburban in the D3-4A quarterfinals. McDevitt’s offense has scored 40 or more points in four of its last six games, and QB Lek Powell is a 1,700-yard passer. Bradley, who has 55 tackles, two QB hurries and seven pass breakups this season, must spearhead the Pioneers’ secondary and help L-S keep the Crusaders’ quick-strike O under wraps. L-S does not want to get into a shootout with McDevitt, which means a clean night on D; three-and-outs, no busted coverages, wrap and tackle, force some turnovers, limit big plays.

2. Trey Griffin, TE, Cocalico: Not a bad debut season for this kid, eh? Griffin, known more for his basketball prowess for the Eagles, came out for the gridiron squad for his senior year this fall, and he’s been terrific. The big target — Griffin goes 6-3, 250 — has been a force over the middle and in the red zone for Cocalico; he has 11 grabs for 212 yards (19.3 yards per snag) with one TD. Not the gaudiest numbers around, we know. But consider the Eagles are a run-first, ground-and-pound Veer squad, with rushing weapons aplenty. But when QB Noah Palm has needed to throw the ball downfield — not swing passes or screens — Griffin has been mucho dependable, especially on seam routes. With Warwick gearing up to stop the run, we’re anxious to see if Griffin can shake free in space and make some clutch catches to move the sticks in Friday’s D3-5A semifinal showdown vs. the Warriors in Denver.

3. Conor Adams, WR-DB, Warwick: The Warriors will need a big night from Adams in all three phases of the game — catching the ball from his wideout spot, defending Griffin and Cocalico slot-back du jour Ronald Zahm on the edge from his DB spot, and especially in special teams. Adams is Warwick’s leading receiver with 58 catches for 936 yards and eight touchdowns. With hard-hitting Cocalico safeties Zahm and Palm lurking, he’ll need to look everything into his hands, and be ready to take a hit in the passing game. Adams has 47 tackles and four picks in the secondary, and while he will have his eyes on Griffin and Zahm in the passing game, he’ll have to be ready to help out in run defense. Adams also returns punts — he took a punt to the house for a TD earlier this season — and he’s the Warriors’ punter, averaging 37.7 yards per boot. He averaged 43 yards per punt last week in Warwick’s win over Manheim Central, and when it comes to flipping field position — little things like that could decide a game like this — Adams will have a say with his right foot.

