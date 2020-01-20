Breaking down the District 3 power ratings — where three local teams currently occupy the top spot in their respective classifications — with two and half weeks to go in the regular season …

CLASS 6A

Qualifiers: 12

L-L League teams inside the window: Manheim Township (12-3) is fourth; Hempfield (11-4) is seventh; Ephrata (12-4) is ninth; Cedar Crest (10-6) is 12th.

On the bubble: Warwick (7-7) is 14th; Penn Manor (5-11) is 16th; Lebanon (4-11) is 19th. … Cedar Crest starts the week squarely on the bubble at No. 12; Falcons — who get D3-6A No. 8 Dallastown in a makeup game on Monday, and have a key Section 1 game against Hempfield on Friday — need a fast finish to secure a bid.

Notable: Mid-Penn Commonwealth rivals Central Dauphin (first) and D3-6A defending champ Cumberland Valley (second) are 1-2 to start the week, and the Rams and Eagles have another division showdown coming up. … Ephrata beat Manheim Township on a buzzer-beater in an L-L League crossover game earlier this season; Township gets another shot at Hempfield and Cedar Crest coming up here shortly, so these numbers are bound to change. … Hempfield is at Cedar Crest on Friday, and then plays D3-5A No. 5 Governor Mifflin to cap the week on Saturday in the Keystone Cup event at Lower Dauphin.

CLASS 5A

Qualifiers: 16

L-L League teams inside the window: Elizabethtown (11-4) is seventh; Manheim Central (12-4) is ninth; Solanco (8-8) is 14th.

On the bubble: Lampeter-Strasburg (6-9) is 19th; Donegal (6-9) is 20th.

Notable: Manheim Central and Solanco are 1-2 in the L-L League Section 3 chase, with the Barons out front to open the week. Central won at Solanco last week, and they’ll rematch on Jan. 30 in Manheim. … L-S will also get one more shot at Central and Solanco, and the Pioneers, who have been a fixture in the district playoffs, need wins and help to make the bracket. … Mechanicsburg (14-0) is one of three undefeated teams in the district, and the Wildcats occupy the 1-line here.

CLASS 4A

Qualifiers: 10

L-L League teams inside the window: Lancaster Catholic (12-2) is first; Northern Lebanon (14-1) is third.

On the bubble: Elco (7-8) is 12th.

Notable: Lancaster Catholic, Northern Lebanon and Elco are all L-L League Section 4 rivals; Catholic topped Elco last week, and Lancaster Catholic welcomes Northern Lebanon for a key game on Tuesday. Northern Lebanon also has a crossover game Thursday at D3-5A No. 9 Manheim Central, so this is a big week for the Vikings, whose lone loss was a 50-47 OT setback against Lancaster Catholic. … Lancaster Catholic is the two-time reigning champ in this bracket, and the Crusaders have benefited from a strong nonleague schedule, including games vs. D3-4A No. 2 Bermudian Springs, Downingtown East, Central Bucks West and D3-3A No. 2 Trinity. Lancaster Catholic is at reigning 4A state-champ Bethlehem Catholic on Saturday, and still has a makeup game to play vs. D3-5A No. 3 Berks Catholic. … Elco, a D3-4A semifinalist last season, has section rematches against Lancaster Catholic and Northern Lebanon on the horizon. … Lancaster Catholic skipper Charlie Detz goes for his 150th career victory on Tuesday, when the Crusaders welcome Northern Lebanon; Vikings’ coach Ken Battistelli needs five victories for 200 in his career.

CLASS 3A

Qualifiers: 6

L-L League teams inside the window: Pequea Valley (11-4) is third; Lancaster Mennonite (10-7) is fifth.

On the bubble: Columbia (5-10) is ninth.

Notable: Reigning state 3A champ Delone Catholic (15-0) is zooming right along on the 1-line, and will be an incredibly tough out in any and all postseason brackets. … Mennonite is back from a weekend trip to Pittsburgh for the MLK Stand Against Violence Showcase at Woodland Hills. The Blazers went 0-2 in the event, but played two close games — against Woodland Hills and Mount Zion Christian Academy from North Carolina — and now jumps back into the L-L League Section 5 fray, with a key game Tuesday against Pequea Valley. So these numbers could change this week.

CLASS 2A

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Qualifiers: 4

Local teams inside the window: Linden Hall (11-1) is first.

Notable: Linden Hall is the reigning champ here; Lions beat No. 3 York Catholic in last year’s finale, and with three 6-footers in the starting lineup, Linden Hall will be a matchup nightmare for all 2A competitors moving forward; they get D3-3A No. 5 Lancaster Mennonite on Thursday.

CLASS 1A

Qualifiers: 10

Local teams inside the window: Lancaster Country Day (13-0) is first; Mount Calvary (10-4) is fourth; Lebanon Catholic (8-10) is seventh; Veritas Academy (6-6) is ninth; Lititz Christian (5-4) is 10th.

Notable: A lot of local flavor here, and Country Day is the defending champ, and closing in on an undefeated regular-season run. The Cougars will play 20 regular-season games, and hope to lock up the 1-seed for a playoff run. … Lebanon Catholic is the 20-time champ in this class, and the Beavers are hoping yet another tough regular-season schedule will have them chiseled for a playoff run.

Complete District 3 power ratings are here.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage