Lancaster-Lebanon League distance runners drove their times down in a pair of indoor track and field meets over the weekend.
McCaskey's milers set personal records Saturday during the 25th Hispanic Games held at The Armory in New York City. Arielle Breuninger set a Red Tornado indoor record in the 1-mile run, winning her heat and finishing 14th overall in 5 minutes, 25.31 seconds. In the boys 1-mile run, McCaskey's Alex Miller finished second overall 4:30.65.
At Kutztown University's Golden Bear Invitational Saturday, Cedar Crest's Gwen Young charged to a first-place finish in the 1,600-meter run in 4:25.89. Young's teammate, Shayla Bonzelet, finished second in the 800 in 2:31.59.
High-speed hurdles
Local athletes also packed the hurdles finals at Kutztown. Four L-L League hurdlers advanced to the boys 55-meter final, led by Cedar Crest's Alex Miller, who won the race in 8.34 seconds, followed by teammate Anthony Reese (8.35). Annville-Cleona's Cory Boyer (fourth, 8.87), Manheim Township's Darren Cammauf (fifth, 8.92) also reached the boys final.
Manheim Township's Sydney Horn posted the top time in the girls 55-meter hurdles preliminary heats in 9.00 seconds before finishing third in the final in 9.05. Horn also claimed the top spot in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet, 9 inches.
Rising relay
McCaskey's 4x200-meter relay quartet posted its top time of the season so far. Da'Avionce Rodriguez, Dejon Manning, Angel Valentin and Amere Dickinson advanced to the final at the Hispanic Games, finishing second in 1:30.83, a qualifying time for the state meet and the No. 2 time in Pennsylvania this season, according to the MileSplit rankings.
The high school indoor track and field season continues with meets scheduled for Saturday, including the Lebanon Valley College High School Invitational set to begin at 8:30 a.m.
The 25th Hispanic Games (Full Results)
BOYS
McCaskey
Andre Aleong — high jump, 14th (5-7)
Jewleus Benner — high jump, sixth (6-2)
Jashton Best — 400-meter dash, 108th (56.11); 800-meter run, 190th (2:24.86)
Ben Blough — 1-mile run, 166th (5:13.86)
Ja-Hid Brown — shot put, 65th (33-6.25)
Gavin Collier — 400-meter dash, 210th (59.94); 1,609-meter steeplechase, invitational, 11th (5:26.57)
Zyair Corteguera — 55-meter dash, unseeded, 127th (7.54); 200-meter dash, 169th (25.50)
Amere Dickinson — 200-meter dash, 12th (23.16); long jump, 66th (16-10.5)
Basir Epps — 55-meter dash, unseeded, 12th (6.93); 200-meter dash, 166th (25.46)
Darius Frailey — triple jump, 23rd (39-2)
Matthew Hong — shot put, 55th (34-4.5)
Troy Johnson — long jump, 31st (18-7)
Robert Lischner — shot put, 83rd (27-5.25)
Jonah Keener — 800-meter run, 185th (2:24.02); 1-mile run, 176th (5:15.94)
Dejon Manning — 200-meter dash, eighth (23.02); long jump, 26th (18-10.5)
Lachlan McLane — 800-meter run, 151st (2:18.94); 1-mile run, 98th (4:59.61)
Alex Miller — 800-meter run, 147th (2:18.19); 1-mile run, second (4:30.65)
Isaias Ortiz — 400-meter dash, 151st (57.50); 800-meter run, 211th (2:27.83)
Da'Avionce Rodriguez — 55-meter dash, 12th (6.68); 200-meter dash, third (22.73)
Jayden Rodriguez — shot put, 70th (31-6.75)
Xavier Rivera — 400-meter dash, 250th (1:02.35); 800-meter run, 169th (2:21.79)
Stephen Schousen — 2-mile run, invitational, eighth (9:59.91)
Adalberto Solis Jr. — shot put, 48th (35-4.25)
Angel Valentin — 200-meter dash, 114th (24.74)
Jah'Ciere Williams — 55-meter dash, unseeded, 113th (7.46); 200-meter dash, 217th (26.37)
Michael Zapata — 55-meter dash, unseeded, 26th (7.02); 200-meter dash, 143rd (25.14)
4x200-Meter Relay — Da'Avionce Rodriguez, Dejon Manning, Angel Valentin and Amere Dickinson, second (1:30.83 final, 1:31.80 prelim); Zyaire Corteguera, Jashton Best, Jah'Ciere Williams and Michael Zapata, 60th (1:40.36).
GIRLS
McCaskey
Elili Ayana — 800-meter run, 71st (2:40.70); 1,500-meter run, 145th (5:51.90)
Allura Blake — long jump, 42nd (14-1); high jump, 21st (4-7)
Jada Bowman — 400-meter dash, 122nd (1:07.64)
Arielle Breuninger — 800-meter run, 20th (2:28.80); 1-mile run, 14th (5:25.31)
Kaila Canty — 55-meter dash, 36th (7.73); 200-meter dash, unseeded, 30th (28.71)
Xyla Carlson — 800-meter run, 154th (2:57.47); 1,500-meter run, 183rd (6:14.53)
Kiamorey Clark — 400-meter dash, 25th (1:02.63)
Lucie De Syon — 400-meter dash, 166th (1:10.56)
Jaadyn Edwards — 200-meter dash, 88th (28.71); 200-meter dash, 80th (1:06.25)
Aleena Lyerly — 200-meter dash, 215th (32.42); shot put, 51st (25-5.75)
Stenid Manning — 200-meter dash, 23rd (27.20)
Essence Milburn — shot put, 61st (20-10.5)
Deja Nortey — 200-meter dash, 46th (28.03); long jump, 60th (8-0)
Alijah Sloan — shot put, 62nd (20-5.5)
Zoey Stennett — 400-meter dash, 67th (1:05.46)
Angel Tenneh — long jump, 56th (12-8); triple jump, 45th (29-9.25)
Julianna Tirado — shot put, 73rd (15-1)
Brayonna Walz — 55-meter dash, unseeded, 58th (8.45); 200-meter dash, 171st (30.44)
Kamiah Wright — 400-meter dash, 18th (1:02.25); 200-meter dash, 56th (2:38.61)
Kamyah Wright — 400-meter dash, 42nd (1:03.96)
4x200-Meter Relay — Kiamorey Clark, Zoey Stennett, Stenid Manning and Kaila Canty, 16th (1:47.84); Si-Ahnnie Coleman, Kamyah Wright, Jada Bowman and Lucie De Syon, 25th (1:51.10)
Kutztown Golden Bear Invitational (Full Reults)
BOYS
Annville-Cleona
Cory Boyer — 55-meter hurdles, fourth (8.87 final; 9.12 prelim); triple jump, ninth (35-5.75)
Jack Tshudy — 3,000-meter run, sixth (10:18.29)
Neil Waldhausen — pole vault, t-sixth (12-2)
Cedar Crest
Zach Bare — 800-meter run, 12th (2:20.72)
Zach Herzog — 55-meter dsah, 15th (7.13); pole vault, t-sixth (12-2)
David Laliberte — 400-meter adsh, seventh (55.87)
Zach Marsden — 1,600-meter run, 27th (5:51.15)
Ben McElroy — 1,600-meter run, 11th (5:00.33)
Alex Miller — 55-meter hurdles, first (8.34 final; 8.43 prelim)
Alex Nazeeri — 3,000-meter run, seventh (10:25.01)
Caleb Peters — 800-meter run, 16th (2:22.11)
Kyle Rauchut — 400-meter adsh, 18th (58.05)
Anthony Reese — 55-meter dash, 10th (7.07); 55-meter hurdles, second (8.35 final; 8.88 prelim)
William Sheffield — 800-meter run, third (2:05.95)
Ryan Wolfe — 1,600-meter run, ninth (4:56.47)
4x400-Meter Relay — David Laliberte, Chris Byler, Ryan Wolfe and William Sheffield, fourth (3:47.39); Dominique Smith-Rodriguez, Zach Bare, Caleb Peters and Kyle Rauchut, eighth (4:00.22)
4x800-Meter Relay — Dominique Smith-Rodriguez, David Laliberte, Chris Byler and William Sheffield, fourth (8:53.39)
Manheim Township
Joey Bender — 55-meter dash, 21st (7.50)
Darren Cammauf — 55-meter hurdles, fifth (8.92 final; 8.89 prelim); high jump, third (5-10)
Matt Kemper — shot put, 19th (30-9)
Ben Lentz — shot put, 12th (36-7.75)
Julian Maldonado — 55-meter dash, 16th (7.16)
Charlie Newman — shot put, 11th (37-2)
Luke Papadimitriou — 800-meter run, 23rd (2:31.85); 1,600-meter run, 26th (5:44.86)
Manny Reyes — 800-meter run, 36th (3:15.17); 1,600-meter run, 34th (6:41.65)
Ethan Romano — 400-meter adsh, 29th (1:06.59); 55-meter hurdles, 17th (10.91)
Eshton Sauder — triple jump, eighth (36-1.5); high jump, fifth (5-6)
4x200-Meter Relay — Joey Bender, Ethan Romano, Eshton Sauder and Darren Cammauf, sixth (1:41.27)
4x400-Meter Relay — Luke Papadimitriou, Julian Maldonado, Manny Reyes and Eshton Sauder, 18th (4:37.56)
GIRLS
Annville-Cleona
Gracen Kreider — triple jump, eighth (29-10)
Cedar Crest
Shayla Bonzelet — 800-meter run, second (2:31.59)
Brenna Chernich — 1,600-meter run, 24th (6:52.83)
Juliana Donley — 800-meter run, 13th (2:47.16)
Sarah Durning — 1,600-meter run, 11th (6:24.00)
Molly Heintzelman — high jump, ninth (4-8); pole vault, eighth (10-2)
Emily Oriel — pole vault, 12th (9-8)
Katelyn Waranavage — 800-meter run, 24th (2:57.05)
Gabby Warfield — 55-meter dash, 19th (8.17)
Gwen Young — 1,600-meter run, first (4:25.89)
4x400-Meter Relay — Gwen Young, Katelyn Waranavage, Julianna Donley and Shayla Bonzelet, sixth (4:36.72)
Manheim Township
Miriam Ahmed — 400-meter dash, 18th (1:13.59)
Ozge Ak — shot put, 18th (24-0.25)
Isabelle Bodnar — 55-meter dash, 34th (9.73)
Molly Brooks — pole vault, 13th (9-2)
Kennedy Conte — shot put, 16th (24-2.25)
Lauren High — 800-meter run, 30th (3:04.67); 1,600-meter run, 16th (6:38.94)
Sydney Horn — 55-meter hurdles, third (9.05 final, 9.00 prelim); pole vault, first (12-9)
Elisa Holland — 400-meter dash, 16th (1:12.34)
Chloe Kline — 800-meter run, seventh (2:43.42); 1,600-meter run, third (12:02.17)
Anika Krasnai — 55-meter dash, third (7.64 final, 7.72 prelim); high jump, third (4-10)
Sarah Russo — 800-meter run, 14th (2:47.90); 1,600-meter run, sixth (6:04.82)
Katie Sensenig — 55-meter dash, 22nd (8.31)
Elexa Stauffer — 55-meter hurdles, 17th (11.16); high jump, t-seventh (4-8)
Jillian Wanga — 400-meter dash, 23rd (1:22.49)
Gabby Warfield — 55-meter hurdles, 13th (10.38)
Sade Weaver-Walls — 55-meter hurdles, eighth (9.80)
4x200-Meter Relay — Sydney Horn, Elisa Holland, Anika Krasnai and Sade Weaver-Walls, eighth (1:48.84); Alena Lonsdof, Jillian Wanga, Mariam Ahmed and Katie Sensenig (2:20.51).
4x400-Meter Relay — Sade Weaver-Walls, Elisa Holland, Elexa Stauffer and Anika Krasnai, ninth (4:43.97); Isabelle Bodnar, Katie Sensenig, Alena Lonsdorf and Sarah Russo, 16th (5:14.19)