At 6 p.m. today, Fox Sports is re-airing the final round of the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club.

The news came in an email from the United States Golf Association the other day and, in the absence of current, live sports, sent me down a nostalgic rabbit hole.

That Open opened four years and 11 months ago. It was the biggest sports event Lancaster County has ever hosted. So, so many observations:

*The biggest thing, for me, was the effort LNP put into covering it. I wrote roughly 150 Open-related stories. The company sent me to the 2014 Open at Pinehurst, N.C., and the 2015 LPGA Shop-Rite Classic in Atlantic City.

The week of the event our sports department descended on L.C.C. in virtual battalions. Everybody contributed something, even people who knew next to nothing about golf, and it was all good.

Haven’t been part of anything like it, before or since.

*Caddies made news. We did pieces on local caddies who worked for tour pros in practice rounds, and caddies who hung around tournament week, hoping for jobs that never came.

The week’s controversy came from caddie Paul Fusco, a veteran of both the men’s and women’s tours working that week for Sei Young Kim. Fusco went in a USGA trailer, found it empty, and took pictures with his phone of sheets of course-setup information.

A USGA guy walked in, and Fusco got the week off.

Champion In Gee Chun’s caddie, a burly Australian named Dean Herden, worked Sunday with what looked like a wicker lampshade on his head. Herden had 40 worldwide wins and four major championships, but was working for Chun for the first time that week.

He said this might have been his best.

“Because of this golf course,’’ he said. “It’s a great one. I feel I caddied my (butt) off.’’

*Korean pro Chella Choi shot 64 Saturday, by two shots the best round of the week. I have no memory of that.

*The stretch drive on Sunday, which I got to see up close inside the ropes, was brilliant.

By the middle of the back nine, Amy Yang and Lewis, playing behind Chun in the final group, were tied with Chun for the lead at six under par.

Chun birdied 15, 16 and 17. Lewis double-bogied 15, the day’s toughest hole for the field. Yang bogied 14 and 15, then drove the green on the short par-4 16th.

Chun had stuffed a 5-iron to five feet at the par-3 17th. Yang’s eagle putt fell in

as Chun stood over hers at 17. She backed off, waited out the roar, and drilled it.

Chun shot 66 and beat Yang by a shot. For the week, she hit 62 or 72 greens in regulation.

Yang finished bogey, bogey, eagle, birdie, bogey.

*I played Lancaster Country Club the day after the final round. The course hadn’t been touched - same tees and pins and even a bit more rough.

I birdied the fifth hole, which Stacy Lewis critically double-bogeyed Sunday. I drove it over the green on 16, my ball-mark only about 10 feet from the hole.

Otherwise, I wrote, “I looked for my ball in the rough (oh my God, the rough), occasionally found it, took a wedge, swung as hard as I could and moved the ball, and an accompanying flurry of grass and dirt, a solid, consistent 7-8 feet.

A staff of actuaries is still running numbers, but I firmly believe I broke 300.”

*Chun wasn’t an LPGA Tour member then. It was her fifth global win that year and the check, for $810,000, would have put her sixth on the tour money list. Both Chun and Yang moved into the world top 10 with their performances.

It began an ongoing relationship between Chun and Lancaster that has resulted in a charitable foundation.

Crowds for the week added up to about 135,000, a record for the event that still stands.

*The Women’s Open will return in 2024. In some ways, that feels hopelessly far off. In others, it’s right around the corner.