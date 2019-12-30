Most of the crowd that had flocked to Franklin & Marshall for its first high school indoor track and field meet of the season Saturday afternoon had cleared out by the time Manheim Township's Sydney Horn raced down the pole vault runway for the first attempt of her senior season. Those that remained watched the defending state indoor and outdoor pole vault champion pick up right where she left off as a junior.
With efficient elevation, Horn soared over the bar in her series of jumps that peaked at 13 feet, 2 inches, setting a personal indoor record and the top bar in the country.
"I was definitely prepared and ready for this meet for a while," she said.
Manheim Township's Sydney Horn clears 13-2 in the pole vault. She hasn't missed today at F&M. pic.twitter.com/BbLu7xmRPE— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) December 28, 2019
Horn entered the competition with the bar at 11-8 and cleared it on her first attempt. She also cleared 12-2, 12-8 and 13-2 without a miss before bowing out with three misses at 13-7. Her bar of 13-2 was the nation's best so far in the indoor season, according to MileSplit, and it gave her the edge over Central Dauphin's Gabriella Recce, the outdoor runner-up in the spring who cleared 12-8 Saturday.
Throwers' high marks
Lancaster-Lebanon League throwers claimed five of the top six places in the boys shot put Saturday, led by Northern Lebanon junior Dylan Lambrecht and his personal-best toss of 53 feet, 0.5 inches.
"It felt good," Lambrecht said of his winning throw. "Everything just kind of lined up."
Lambrecht, the L-L League's discus champion and a district and state medalist outdoors in the spring, opened his first indoor campaign at Alvernia Dec. 14. His winning mark Saturday led an L-L League contingent that included Cocalico's Brock Gingrich (second, 51-1.75), Lebanon's Matthew Carvajal (third, 40-5.25), McCaskey's Matthew Hong (38-10.5) and Lampeter-Strasburg's Elijah Carr (36-10.75).
Warriors' strong start
Coming off a run to the state outdoor team title in the spring, the Warwick girls authored three first-place finishes Saturday, including a dramatic win for the 4x400-meter relay team of Meghan Quinn, Emma Graybill, Emily Skidmore and Cassidy Kline, who made a last-lap pass to haul in the win in a photo finish with McCaskey in 4 minutes, 18.27 seconds.
"It was the last stretch," said Kline, who missed most of the outdoor season with a pair of stress fractures in her back, "and I was like, 'I just have to keep moving my legs faster.' It was just by a hair, just a lean at the end that caught her."
Quite a race in the girls 4x400 at F&M. Warwick's Cassidy Kline chases down McCaskey's Kamiah Wright in the final lap. Warriors win at 4:18.262. Red Tornado take second place at 4:18.265. pic.twitter.com/LcBpHEtDfd— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) December 28, 2019
Lily Palacio-Lewis and Quinn set the tone for the day in the 60-meter dash, finishing first (7.79 seconds) and second (7.81). Quinn also won the 200 (26.02), and the 4x200 relay team of Palacio-Lewis, Skidmore, Aubrey Bitner and Juliette Delmotte finished second (1:50.23) to McCaskey's team of Kiamorey Clark, Zoey Stennett, Stenid Manning and Kaila Canty (1:49.91).
Other winners
On the boys side, Jeremy Bell picked up a win for Warwick in the 1,600-meter run (4:37.82). McCaskey's Stephen Schousen won the 3,000 (9:31.94), and Lebanon's Riley Klick won the 800 (2:03.05) ... McCaskey's Dejon Manning, a Kent State commit, continued his early season surge with a win in the 400 (51.56). Manning's teammate, Jewleus Benner, also cleared 6-0 to win the high jump. Penn Manor's Kyle Murr won the triple jump with a mark of 44-5.25, an indoor personal record for the junior.
Good battle in the boys 400 at F&M. McCaskey's Dejon Manning overtakes Middletown (Delaware) High School's Tysean Baronette at the final turn to win in 51.56. Solanco's Colin Althoff takes third (53.15). pic.twitter.com/ATjnWCdDBn— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) December 28, 2019
Franklin & Marshall Invite No. 1 (Full Results)
BOYS
Cocalico
Chuckie Drain — shot put, 11th (34-1.5)
Brock Gingrich — shot put, second (51-1.75)
Moses Madison — 60-meter dash, 14th (7.40); 200-meter dash, 10th (24.54); long jump, ninth (18-8)
Garden Spot
Adam Horning — 1,600-meter run, 16th (5:09.81)
Zane Kauffman — 3,000-meter run, 12th (10:33.19)
Alex McFalls — 800-meter run, eighth (2:10.49)
Finn Wenrich — 1,600-meter run, 29th (5:39.59)
4x400-Meter Relay — fifth (4:06.52)
Lampeter-Strasburg
Aiden Black — 1,600-meter run, 34th (5:58.71)
Elijah Carr — 60-meter dash, 43rd (8.29); shot put, sixth (36-10.75)
Nathan Eberly — 1,600-meter run, 18th (5:10.57)
Josh Horst — 200-meter dash, 21st (25.86); 60-meter hurdles, eighth (9.45)
Daniel McMichael — 3,000-meter run, ninth (10:12.12)
Ryan Vidal — 1,600-meter run, 33rd (5:44.36)
Lancaster Mennonite
Myles Jones — 60-meter dash, 25th (7.68)
Tyler Mongiovi — 60-meter dash, 28th (7.71); 200-meter dash, 23rd (26.04)
Lebanon
Jesus Alvardo — 60-meter dash, 49th (9.51)
Owen Arnold-Paine — 800-meter run, 24th (3:08.89)
Matthew Carvajal — shot put, fourth (40-5.25)
Kaivon Cotto — 400-meter dash, 21st (1:02.91)
Delbert Escotto — 200-meter dash, 27th (27.23)
Kaden Harbaugh — 60-meter dash, 33rd (7.87); long jump, 13th (17-7)
Caleb Hershey — 3,000-meter run, third (9:40.13)
Riley Klick — 800-meter run, first (2:03.05)
Younes Naimi — 800-meter run, 22nd (2:34.71)
Jason Oquendo — 60-meter dash, 42nd (8.28); 200-meter dash, 32nd (28.34)
Allan Poole — 400-meter dash, 19th (1:02.39); 60-meter hurdles, 17th (10.30)
Owen Sheetz — 1,600-meter run, 13th (5:07.27)
Isaac Showers — 1,600-meter run, third (4:47.76)
Owen Showers — 1,600-meter run, 14th (5:07.66)
Jaime Torres — 200-meter dash, 34th (33.22)
Carter Troain — 3,000-meter run, 18th (10:58.54)
Daquee Williamson — pole vault, 11th (10-0)
Cody Zheng — 400-meter dash, 26th (1:145.25)
4x200-Meter Relay — Jesus Alvardo, Jaime Torres, Mohamed Mostafa and Carlos Marquez Sanchez, 13th (2:11.18)
4x400-Meter Relay — Kaivon Cotto, Dalbert Escotto, Allan Poole and James Matthews, seventh (4:25.87); Mohamed Mostafa, Carlos Marquez Sanchez, Jaime Torres and Ivan Vazquez, eighth (5:06.86)
4x800-Meter Relay — James Matthews, Younes Naimi, Ivan Vazquez and Carter Troain, seventh (9:59.07); Owen Arnold-Paine, Kaivon Cotto, Elijah Dechert and Cody Zheng, 10th (11:46.93)
McCaskey
Andre Aleong — high jump, third (5-8)
Jewleus Benner — high jump, first (6-0)
Jashton Best — 400-meter dash, 11th (57.42)
Peter Chol — 200-meter dash, 31st (27.93)
Zyaire Corteguera — 60-meter hurdles, 19th (10.63)
Amere Dickinson — 60-meter dash, t-11th (7.34); 200-meter dash, third (23.61)
Darius Frailey — triple jump, sixth (37-9)
Matthew Hong — shot put, fifth (38-10.5)
Troy Johnson — long jump, 10th (18-6.25)
Jonah Kenner — 1,600-meter run, 19th (5:11.82)
Dejon Manning — 60-meter dash, second (6.98); 400-meter dash, fourth (51.56); 60-meter hurdles, second (8.60)
Lachlan McLane — 3,000-meter run, 3,000-meter run, fourth (9:52.80)
Connor McMichael — long jump, 17th (15-5.5)
Alex Miller — 800-meter run, seventh (2:08.89)
Theron Pliumb — 1,600-meter run, 27th (5:23.78)
Xavier Rivera — 400-meter dash, 20th (1:02.86)
Da'Avionce Rodriguez — 60-meter dash, fifth (7.17)
Jayden Rodriguez — shot put, ninth (34-6)
Stephen Schousen — 3,000-meter run, first (9:31.94)
Alberto Solis Jr. — shot put, 13th (32-6)
Michael Zapata — 200-meter dash, 20th (25.64); 60-meter hurdles, 15th (10.19)
4x200-Meter Relay — Da'Avionce Rodriguez, Zyaire Corteguera, Kazmiere Irizarry and Michael Zapata, sixth (1:42.05); Askulu Isaac, Mmunnga Isaac, Samir Bhattarai and Ntihemuka Ndahirwe, 12th (2:01.52)
4X400-Meter Relay — Jashton Best, Gavin Collier, Peter Chol and Amere Dickinson, third (3:56.98)
4x800-Meter Relay — Alex Miller, Gavin Collier, Lachlan McLane and Stephen Schousen, second (8:53.87); Xavier Rivera, Jonah Kenner, Theron Pliumb and Benjamin Blaugh, fourth (9:23.21).
Northern Lebanon
Dylan Lambrecht — shot put, first (53-0.5)
Penn Manor
Remy Bongongo — 400-meter dash, 17th (1:01.47)
Aaron Harnish — 1,600-meter run, 31st (5:41.89)
J.T. Hetrick — 1,600-meter run, 23rd (5:15.14)
Liam Howell — 800-meter run, 20th (2:28.77)
Jared Kline — 400-meter dash, 10th (57.36)
Joel Martinez — 60-meter dash, 24th (7.67)
John Martinez — 60-meter dash, 17th (7.46)
Josenlly Martinez — 400-meter dash, fourth (53.83)
Kyle Murr — triple jump, first (44-5.25)
Jordan Photis — 1,600-meter run, 22nd (5:12.40)
Nathan Sensenich — pole vault, ninth (11-6)
Charles Swarr — 800-meter run, 25th (3:21.83)
Solanco
Colin Althoff — 200-meter dash, sixth (24.02); 400-meter dash, third (53.15)
Daniel Althoff — shot put, 12th (33-4.5)
Nathan Eller — 3,000-meter run, 18th (10:52.58)
James Hartigan — 1,600-meter run, 35th (6:08.74)
Joey Hartigan — 1,600-meter run, 30th (5:39.79)
Sean Keller — 800-meter run, 21st (2:30.88)
Mike Morales — 60-meter dash, 48th (8.83)
Jonathan Revolorio-Morales — 60-meter dash, 36th (7.92); 200-meter dash, 22nd (25.94)
Marvin Revolorio-Morales — pole vault, 13th (9-0)
Anthony Solis-Morales — 1,600-meter run, 20th (5:11.83)
Kyle Stively — 400-meter dash, 16th (1:00.68)
Ryan Vanover —60-meter dash, 15th (7.43); 200-meter dash, 15th (25.17)
4x800-Meter Relay — Sean Keller, Joey Hartigan, James Hartigan and Kyle Stively, eighth (10:22.80)
Warwick
Sean Badessa — 60-meter dash, 26th (7.69)
Jeremy Bell — 1,600-meter run, first (4:37.82)
Tyler Denlinger — 200-meter dash, 19th (25.51); 400-meter dash, eighth (57.01)
Tanner Haines — long jump, seventh (19-4); 60-meter hurdles, third (8.75)
Jake Hample — 400-meter dash, 22nd (1:03.14); long jump, 14th (17-6.5)
Jesse Hash — 200-meter dash, 25th (26.71); triple jump, eighth (33-11); pole vault, 15th (8-0)
Sam Lynch — 60-meter hurdles, 14th (10.13)
Gurby Marcellus — 50-meter dash, fourth (7.15); 400-meter dash, 15th (59.39)
Mahki Mejias — 60-meter dash, 32nd (7.83)
Jacob Smith — 800-meter run, fourth (2:05.84)
4x200-Meter Relay — Gurby Marcellus, Sean Badessa, Tanner Haines and Mahki Mejias, fourth (1:37.51)
4x400-Meter Relay — Jacob Smith, Tyler Denlinger, Jeremy Bell and Tanner Haines, second (3:49.29)
GIRLS
Cocalico
Danielle Drain — shot put, 19th (23-5.5)
Ella High — shot put, 11th (29-9.75)
Kaia Martz — 60-meter dash, 10th (8.42); 400-meter ash, third (1:02.17)
Elco
Carissa Bender — pole vault, fifth (10-8)
Garden Spot
Lauren Horning — 400-meter dash, 21st (1:13.88)
Logan Martin — shot put, 18th (23-10.5)
Lampeter-Strasburg
Micah Gordley — 1,600-meter run, seventh (5:45.37)
Tori Heiserman — long jump, seventh (14-9.25)
Bella Howells — 60-meter hurdles, ninth (11.34)
Aubrey Magagna — 1,600-meter run, 13th (6:05.17)
Addison Nickle — pole vault, 15th (7-8)
Amy Vidal — shot put, 17th (25-9.5)
Lyndi Wall — 60-meter dash, fourth (8.20)
4x200-Meter Relay — 10th (2:02.93)
Lancaster Mennonite
Amanda Yoder — 60-meter dash, 35th (9.42); 200-meter dash, 29th (32.24)
Lebanon
Anabel Fortuna — 400-meter dash, 27th (1:18.74)
Nayzeth Guzman Castillo — 800-meter run, 23rd (3:08.91)
Isabella Hoffman — 800-meter run, 16th (2:59.48); 1,600-meter run, 16th (6:24.23)
Denise Colon Olivencia — 400-meter dash, 24th (1:15.38); 1,600-meter run, 21st (7:17.07)
Stephanie Javier — 60-meter dash, 25th (9.14); 200-meter adsh, 30th (32.40)
Ashley Jocham — 400-meter dash, 11th (1:09.15); 1.600-meter run, ninth (5:59.44)
Jalynn Jusino — 200-meter dash, 32nd (36.12)
Bern Sandoval — 800-meter run, 25th (3:11.29)
ShanAnn Simmons — shot put, seventh (32-6)
Kaitlyn Torres — pole vault, 19th (6-8)
Chelsea Wagner — pole vault, 20th (6-8)
4x200-Meter Relay — Alana Haggerty, Eve Rohena, Jalynn Jusino and Stephanie Javier, 12th (2:15.87)
4x800-Meter Relay — Nayzeth Guzman Castillo, Anabel Fortuna, Bern Sandoval and Alana Haggerty, seventh (13:34.35)
Manheim Township
Molly Brooks — pole vault, 11th (9-8)
Sydney Horn — pole vault, first (13-2)
McCaskey
Elili Ayana — 800-meter run, third (2:35.91)
Allura Blake — triple jump, 10th (29-9.5); high jump, seventh (4-8)
Arielle Breuninger — 1.600-meter run, fourth (5:33.88)
Kaila Canty — 60-meter dash, fifth (8.26)
Xyla Carlson — 800-meter run, 17th (2:59.69)
Kiamorey Clark — 200-meter dash, second (27.54)
Jeishaly Diaz — 60-meter dash, 37th (10.14)
Kaylie Gingerich — 800-meter run, 22nd (3:08.39)
Emma Graybill — triple jump, 11th (29-0.5)
Essence Milburn — shot put, 22nd (19-7.25)
Alijah Sloan — shot put, 24th (18-3.5)
Angel Tenneh — long jump, 12th (13-6); triple jump, seventh (31-1.75)
Nilaya Thomas — 60-meter dash, 36th (9.96)
Julianna Tirado — shot put, 21st (20-11.25)
Tiffany Villanueva — 200-meter dash, 18th (30.39)
Brayonna Walz — 200-meter dash, 17th (30.19)
Debreena Woods — long jump, 14th (11-9)
Kamiah Wright — 400-meter dash, sixth (1:03.63)
Kamyah Wright — 400-meter dash, eighth (1:03.98)
4x200-Meter Relay — Kiamorey Clark, Zoey Stennett, Stenid Manning and Kaila Canty, first (1:49.91); Deja Nortey, Jaadyn Edwards, Si-Ahnnie Coleman and Jada Bowman, fourth (1:55.38).
4x400-Meter Relay — Zoey Stennett, Kamyah Wright, Kiamorey Clark and Kamiah Wright, second (4:18.27); Stenid Manning, Si-Ahnnie Coleman, Jada Bowman and Jaadyn Edwards, fourth (4:31.27)
Penn Manor
Alyssa Heagy — high jump, fifth (4-8)
Becky Kramer — 800-meter run, 14th (2:58.65)
Chantal Morales — 60-meter dash, 23rd (8.93)
Linnyka Rios-Ayala — 60-meter dash, 38th (10.20)
Gia Ronan — shot put, 25th (17-11.5)
Jordan Schucker — 60-meter dash, 34th (9.35); 60-meter hurdles, eighth (11.32)
Carly Wall — 800-meter run, 21st (3:05.40)
Lauren Zink — 800-meter run, 19th (3:00.33)
Tayana Zook — 400-meter adsh, 20th (1:13.02)
Solanco
Renee Althoff — 60-meter dash, 31st (9.26); 200-meter dash, 22nd (31.55)
Haley Byers — 200-meter dash, 20th (30.94); 400-meter dash, 17th (1:12.66)
Greta Plechner — high jump, eighth (4-6)
Faith Roth — 60-meter dash, 14th (8.57); long jump, 13th (12-8)
Katie Urbine — 60-meter dash, third (8.13); 200-meter dash, fourth (28.00); pole vault, 14th (8-8)
Warwick
Aubrey Bitner — long jump, ninth (14-2)
Juliette Delmotte — long jump, eighth (14-8.75); triple jump, second (35-4)
Cassidy Kline — 400-meter dash, second (1:02.07)
Lily Palacio-Lewis — 60-meter dash, first (7.79)
Lauren Matt — 400-meter dash, 15th (1;10.78)
Meghan Quinn — 60-meter dash, second (7.81); 200-meter dash, first (26.02)
Emily Skidmore — 60-meter hurdles, second (10.14)
4x200-Meter Relay — Lily Palacio-Lewis, Emily Skidmore, Aubrey Bitner and Juliette Delmotte, second (1:50.23)
4x400-Meter Relay — Meghan Quinn, Emma Graybill, Emily Skidmore and Cassidy Kline, first (4:18.27)
Franklin & Marshall Invite No. 1 (https://pa.milesplit.com/meets/374035/results/683081/raw#.XgqWQVVKjIU)
