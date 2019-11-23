COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has only three players from Pennsylvania, and only one of them, OL Jonah Jackson, plays much. Jackson is a Rutgers transfer who made his first start for the Buckeyes against Rutgers last week.
Penn State has six players from Ohio, three of whom play key roles: starting quarterback Sean Clifford (Cincinnati), starting defensive tackle Antonio Shelton (Columbus) and Mike Miranda (Stow), part of a first-team platoon at right guard.
This doesn't begin to quite reflect the never-ending recruiting battle between the two schools.
"Penn State and Ohio State are nose-to-nose not nationally, but on the east coast,'' Urban Meyer, former Ohio State coach turned FOX TV analyst, said last week.
"We're nose-to-nose with Penn State on every player, but not nationally. We battle against other schools in other states, but in that area, certainly we are on every top kid and so are they."
Ohio State QB Justin Fields was originally a Penn State verbal commitment. He flipped to sign with Georgia, where he grew up, and spent his true freshman year with the Bulldogs before transferring to Ohio State.
Ohio State also has commitments from Pennsylvania’s top-ranked player in the Class of 2020, wide receiver Julian Fleming of Southern Columbia, and the state’s top-ranked WR in the class of 2021, Marvin Harrison Jr. of St. Joseph's Prep.
On the other hand, Penn State won a long and intense recruiting battle for Harrisburg linebacker Micah Parsons, now a sophomore game-changer, that involved the Buckeyes.
Given all that, this wasn't as big a recruiting visit weekend as one might think. Three prospects were making official visits, and another 14 2020 and 2021 verbal commits were to attend the game, according to Cleveland.com.
"For a game like this, it's very difficult to spend a lot of time with those guys, there's just so much at stake, and I think most recruits understand that," Day said. "They want to come and feel the atmosphere.
"It's always risky," Meyer said. "The team's so good this year, but it's risky when you bring in a bunch of recruits and you fail to win that game. But we haven't had many of those around here. This is the marquee game of the season for Ohio State, and they're going to do all they can.''
Now, some music
They're really into the marching band here. The band has a communications staff, which provides the media with an information sheet from which we have learned that Past Formation of the Week winners this season have included "Astronaut Planting Flag'' and "Gary the Snail.''
Saturday's halftime show was "Classical Toons,'' including offerings from Rossini, Liszt, Strauss and Wagner. Formations included "Arrow hitting apple atop person's head,'' and the immortal "Elmer Fudd trying to 'Kill the Wabbit.' ''
Here’s your sign
ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” and the Big Ten Network’s own pregame show were all broadcasting from the Horseshoe on Saturday.
Naturally, all manner of signage was being waved for the (many) cameras.
Seen around — and even above — Ohio Stadium: “Sean Clifford eats Ramen raw,” “James Franklin asked Ukraine to look into Chase Young,” “James Franklin puts up his Christmas tree before Thanksgiving,” and "What are you waiting for Penn State, honor Joe Paterno.''