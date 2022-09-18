Going up: 1. The Penn State Offensive Line. Another historic milestone for the Market Report. And for these guys. At long last, the engine room revved on overdrive. 2. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. At some point, he won’t be a DC any more. Probably not in the next few months, though. 3. QB Sean Clifford. Almost as telling as the silence in Jordan-Hare late Saturday was the silence on social media about benching this tough dude. 4. RB Nick Singleton. Can’t believe how fast he is. Leading the nation in yards per carry, and I’m not sure he’s actually broken a tackle yet. He’s just running past people. On Saturday, they weren’t Mid-American Conference people. 5. Nittany Nation. Folks in Auburn seemed genuinely astonished at the Penn State presence. And that was before the game started.

Going down: 1. Patience in Auburn, Alabama (which is never in ample supply). Headline on AL.com Sunday morning: “Auburn should get Kiffin because Harsin isn't it.” 2. RB Keyvone Lee. Not that he’s done anything wrong, but the freshman aren’t merely coming. They’re here. 3. Auburn DE Derick Hall. Considered an All-American candidate and NFL first- or second-rounder, but Penn State largely reined him in Saturday. 4. The Big Ten. Evidently, can’t stop Southern Illinois, Western Kentucky and Temple, can only hope to contain them. 5. Available seats on Pennsylvania-to-Detroit flights Oct. 14-15. Not to be presumptuous or anything.