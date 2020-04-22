The first major sports event in post-pandemic shutdown America won’t be a game.

The NFL Draft, as befits the place we’re all in, will be a giant, televised video conference.

The first round will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network. The second and third rounds will go Friday at 7 p.m., with the third-through-seventh rounds beginning at noon Saturday.

Questions and answers:

How will it work?

Everyone involved, from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on down, will work from home. All 32 teams will be connected via a Microsoft Teams application - the same software LNP is using to connect staff and conduct chats and video interviews.

Each team will have its key decision-makers connected remotely, with an IT specialist in the home of its draft decision-maker, be it the General Manager, player-personnel chief, Jerry Jones, etc.

The draft picks themselves will also be connected remotely to the league and TV.

Couldn’t they have moved the draft back?

Sure, and many GMs and some college coaches, including Penn State’s James Franklin, have said they should have. This class of draftees missed out almost entirely on college pro days and individual workouts.

But the truth is the draft is one giant orgy of overanalysis that would fill whatever time it’s allotted and, of course, it’s the same for everybody. Plus, America is Jonesing for a sports TV show right now.

In an interview with Baltimore radio station 105.7 FM last week, NFL VP of Operations (and former Eagles DB) Troy Vincent said, “We're going to find out exactly where the true talent evaluators are."

On Baltimore Ravens’ coach John Harbaugh expressing cybersecurity concerns, Vincent said, "Coach Harbaugh, no one is going to hack into your system. Stop it."

Who is this draft’s biggest story/most divisive figure?

Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa is at the center of the inevitable annual QB debate. His arm talent is beyond elite. His injury history, including a severe hip injury that cost him the last four games of the 2019 season, is a stumbling block.

Tagovailoa seems healthy now. But the injuries likely cost him the number one overall pick, which will apparently send LSU QB Joe Burrow to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa may or may not rank ahead of Oregon’s Justin Herbert and/or Utah State’s Jordan Love.

What about the Penn State guys?

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos fits the mold of an edge rusher, which is highly coveted. Most of the draft gurus see him going in round one, with interest centering on the Seattle Seahawks (No. 27) or Tennessee Titans (No. 29).

Wide receiver K. J. Hamler is fast, explosive, elusive in space and a likely weapon as a kick returner.

His hands and route-running are considered ordinary, and his size (5-8, 175) and ability to win physical battles in tight spaces could be issues.

In an historically deep draft at WR, expect Hamler to turn up in the third round.

Cornerback John Reid is a pretty complete and cerebral player who might be underrated. The fifth round looks like a reasonable guess for Reid.

Defensive tackle Robert Windsor and linebacker Cam Brown are likely to hear their names Saturday, perhaps in the sixth or seventh round.