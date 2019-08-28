From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Thursday games aren’t completely uncommon in L-L League circles. There have been random Thursday games sprinkled in here and there over the years. But this year, there are two Thursday games on the league’s slate, and they both just happen to be on the same night: Tomorrow. Annville-Cleona and Octorara — who played on a Thursday night in 2018 — will get an early jump on the Section 3 openers with a clash in Annville. Meanwhile, in a very intriguing nonleague showdown, Cocalico will hit the road to take on Cedar Cliff. Our focus today is on those two Thursday matchups:

1. A heartbreaking 14-13 loss in Week 1 for Octorara, which had Pottstown — the reigning D1-4A runner-up — on the ropes, before the Trojans scored with 3:41 to play to grab the lead for good. The Braves had a shot to re-take the lead in the waning seconds, but misfired on a potential go-ahead field goal. But let the record show that Dylan Smith had a big night kicking the ball for Octorara; earlier, he booted a 27-yard field goal, and his 24-yard field helped give the Braves a 13-6 lead. His 42-yard attempt late just missed, and Pottstown survived. Speaking of kickers … Annville-Cleona’s Mac Plummer drilled a 51-yard field goal in the Dutchmen’s 48-16 setback at Milton Hershey. You don’t see many 50-yard field goals in L-L League circles, and that one might — might — be a league record. Still trying to track that one down. So if Octorara at Annville-Cleona comes down to a late kick, both teams have reliable booters in Smith and Plummer.

2. Cocalico’s top priority against Cedar Cliff: Curtailing Colts’ shifty RB Jaheim Morris, who had a big night in Cedar Cliff’s 18-13 Week 1 win against another D3-5A heavyweight, Governor Mifflin. Morris rushed for 154 yards against the Mustangs, including an eye-popping 98-yard TD sprint. Last year, when the Colts went to the D3-5A semifinals, Morris galloped for 1,905 yards, he averaged 7.0 yards per pop, and he scored 23 TDs for Cedar Cliff, which fell to Manheim Central in the 5A Final Four game. Two Cocalico defensive stalwarts to watch in this clash: Punishing D-tackle Brock Gingrich must fill the gaps; he piled up seven tackles (two for losses) and added a pair of sacks in the Eagles’ 42-15 win at Conrad Weiser in Week 1. And D-end Shawn Fester can’t let Morris pick up speed on the edge; Fester had five tackles and three sacks vs. Weiser, as Cocalico overcame some injuries to get a 1-0 jump.

3. Annville-Cleona yielded 255 rushing yards against Milton Hershey, so the Dutchmen need to bone up on rush D when Octorara comes calling. Dual-QBs Nick Mattingly and Jansen Schempp can both scoot, and Mike Trainor rushed for 75 yards against Pottstown. Keep an eye on A-C D-tackle Logan Wagner (11 tackles, 1 for loss vs. Milton Hershey) and ‘backers Dan Tobias (13 tackles, 1 for loss) and Romeo Varela (11 tackles, 1 for loss) to swarm and keep Octorara’s rushing attack under wraps. Conversely, the Braves must limit A-C’s vaunted Veer attack, which churned out a tick under 200 rushing yards against Milton Hershey. Octorara LB Colby Wrigley (9 tackles, including 8 solo hits vs. Pottstown) must spearhead the Braves’ D against the Dutchmen’s ground-and-pound scheme.

