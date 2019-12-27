One player helped his team defend its Lancaster-Lebanon League section championship.
The other had a record-setting season kicking the pigskin.
Friday, Trey Wells and Mac Plummer were rewarded handsomely for what they accomplished on the gridiron this past fall.
Wells, who helped Lancaster Catholic successfully defend its Section Three title and advance to the district semifinals, and Plummer, who smashed his own L-L League record with a 54-yard field goal, were named to the 2019 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 3A All-State Team.
Players were nominated and then voted upon by football reporters from across the state, and Wells and Plummer represented the L-L League in the final Class 3A tally.
Wells, a bruising 6-5, 265-pound senior, helped the Crusaders go 10-2, including an 8-1 run through Section Three. He was named All-State as an offensive lineman, after he helped Lancaster Catholic gouge out 3,140 rushing yards, plus 363 yards and 35 points per game.
Wells was named Section Three Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Meanwhile, Plummer had one of the most memorable seasons by any kicker in L-L League history. In Annville-Cleona’s season-opener against Milton Hershey, the junior specialist boomed a league-record 51-yard field goal.
Seven weeks later, in a Week Eight game against Donegal, Plummer nailed a 54-yard field goal, snapping his own league mark. He went on to make nine field goals in all, including a 46-yarder against Lancaster Catholic in Week Six, and a 40-yarder in a driving rainstorm against Pequea Valley in Week Seven.
Plummer, who is nationally ranked in his class by Kohl's Kicking Camps, connected on 52 of 53 PAT attempts — he made 52 in a row after missing his first try of the season — and he had 24 touchbacks on kickoffs. He was a first-team Section Three all-star selection.
Here is the complete 2019 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 3A All-State Team …
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Dom DeLuca, Wyoming Area – 6-2, 200 senior
Lane Voytik, Sharon – 6-1, 210 senior
Kamal Gray, Pope John Paul II – 6-0, 190 senior
Brayden Knoblauch, Tamaqua – 5-11, 172 senior
Ameer Dudley, Central Valley – 6-1, 170 junior
RUNNING BACK
Nate Boyle, Tamaqua – 5-8, 178 senior
Jose Lopez, Middletown – 5-10, 195 senior
Justin Huss, Derry Area – 5-9, 155 senior
Tysheem Johnson, Neumann-Goretti – 5-10, 170 junior
Max Hurleman, Wyomissing – 5-11, 180 senior
WIDE RECEIVER
Ty Eilam, Sharon – 5-10, 170 senior
Rees Watkins, Loyalsock – 6-2, 185 senior
Matt Kistler, Tamaqua – 5-10, 152 senior
Jake Reddick, Grove City – 6-3, 190 senior
TIGHT END
Dylan Walker, Pope John Paul II – 6-5, 235 senior
OFFENSIVE LINE
Will Carson, Montoursville – 6-4, 285 senior
Dylan Schley, Mercyhurst Prep – 6-4, 275 senior
Cobe Frycklund, Jim Thorpe – 6-3, 275 senior
Bronson Strouse, Tamaqua – 6-0, 244 senior
Trey Wells, Lancaster Catholic – 6-5, 265 senior
Lance Craig, Grove City – 6-1, 270 senior
ATHLETE
Jaden Leiby, North Schuylkill – 5-11, 165 senior
Riley Daubert, Warrior Run – 5-7, 165 senior
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE
Cameron Wood, Montoursville – 6-4, 240 senior
Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley – 6-3, 274 sophomore
Dayon Hayes, Westinghouse – 6-4, 237 senior
Elijah Mike, Aliquippa – 6-1, 305 senior
Sammy Solomon, Wyoming Area – 6-4, 295 senior
Jake Green, North Schuylkill – 6-1, 280 senior
LINEBACKER
Zuriah Fisher, Aliquippa – 6-3, 235 senior
Tyler Elsdon, North Schuylkill – 6-2, 228 senior
Justin Mitala, Pope John Paul II – 6-2, 210 senior
Reed FitzSimmons, Central Valley – 6-1, 217 senior
Tucker Johnson, Scranton Prep – 6-2, 210 senior
Aiden Gair, Loyalsock – 6-3, 210 senior
DEFENSIVE BACK
Stephon Hall, Central Valley – 6-1, 165 junior
Gage McClenahan, Bald Eagle Area – 5-8, 160 senior
Ronald Holmes, Neumann-Goretti – 6-1, 180 senior
SPECIALIST
Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona – 5-9, 160 junior
Ian Plankenhorn, Montoursville – 5-10, 155 senior
ATHLETE
Steve Smith, Mercyhurst Prep – 6-1, 185 junior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dom DeLuca, QB, Wyoming Area
COACH OF THE YEAR: Randy Spencer, Wyoming Area
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77