One player helped his team defend its Lancaster-Lebanon League section championship.

The other had a record-setting season kicking the pigskin.

Friday, Trey Wells and Mac Plummer were rewarded handsomely for what they accomplished on the gridiron this past fall.

Wells, who helped Lancaster Catholic successfully defend its Section Three title and advance to the district semifinals, and Plummer, who smashed his own L-L League record with a 54-yard field goal, were named to the 2019 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 3A All-State Team.

Players were nominated and then voted upon by football reporters from across the state, and Wells and Plummer represented the L-L League in the final Class 3A tally.

Wells, a bruising 6-5, 265-pound senior, helped the Crusaders go 10-2, including an 8-1 run through Section Three. He was named All-State as an offensive lineman, after he helped Lancaster Catholic gouge out 3,140 rushing yards, plus 363 yards and 35 points per game.

Wells was named Section Three Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Meanwhile, Plummer had one of the most memorable seasons by any kicker in L-L League history. In Annville-Cleona’s season-opener against Milton Hershey, the junior specialist boomed a league-record 51-yard field goal.

Seven weeks later, in a Week Eight game against Donegal, Plummer nailed a 54-yard field goal, snapping his own league mark. He went on to make nine field goals in all, including a 46-yarder against Lancaster Catholic in Week Six, and a 40-yarder in a driving rainstorm against Pequea Valley in Week Seven.

Plummer, who is nationally ranked in his class by Kohl's Kicking Camps, connected on 52 of 53 PAT attempts — he made 52 in a row after missing his first try of the season — and he had 24 touchbacks on kickoffs. He was a first-team Section Three all-star selection.

Here is the complete 2019 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 3A All-State Team …

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

Dom DeLuca, Wyoming Area – 6-2, 200 senior

Lane Voytik, Sharon – 6-1, 210 senior

Kamal Gray, Pope John Paul II – 6-0, 190 senior

Brayden Knoblauch, Tamaqua – 5-11, 172 senior

Ameer Dudley, Central Valley – 6-1, 170 junior

RUNNING BACK

Nate Boyle, Tamaqua – 5-8, 178 senior

Jose Lopez, Middletown – 5-10, 195 senior

Justin Huss, Derry Area – 5-9, 155 senior

Tysheem Johnson, Neumann-Goretti – 5-10, 170 junior

Max Hurleman, Wyomissing – 5-11, 180 senior

WIDE RECEIVER

Ty Eilam, Sharon – 5-10, 170 senior

Rees Watkins, Loyalsock – 6-2, 185 senior

Matt Kistler, Tamaqua – 5-10, 152 senior

Jake Reddick, Grove City – 6-3, 190 senior

TIGHT END

Dylan Walker, Pope John Paul II – 6-5, 235 senior

OFFENSIVE LINE

Will Carson, Montoursville – 6-4, 285 senior

Dylan Schley, Mercyhurst Prep – 6-4, 275 senior

Cobe Frycklund, Jim Thorpe – 6-3, 275 senior

Bronson Strouse, Tamaqua – 6-0, 244 senior

Trey Wells, Lancaster Catholic – 6-5, 265 senior

Lance Craig, Grove City – 6-1, 270 senior

ATHLETE

Jaden Leiby, North Schuylkill – 5-11, 165 senior

Riley Daubert, Warrior Run – 5-7, 165 senior

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE

Cameron Wood, Montoursville – 6-4, 240 senior

Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley – 6-3, 274 sophomore

Dayon Hayes, Westinghouse – 6-4, 237 senior

Elijah Mike, Aliquippa – 6-1, 305 senior

Sammy Solomon, Wyoming Area – 6-4, 295 senior

Jake Green, North Schuylkill – 6-1, 280 senior

LINEBACKER

Zuriah Fisher, Aliquippa – 6-3, 235 senior

Tyler Elsdon, North Schuylkill – 6-2, 228 senior

Justin Mitala, Pope John Paul II – 6-2, 210 senior

Reed FitzSimmons, Central Valley – 6-1, 217 senior

Tucker Johnson, Scranton Prep – 6-2, 210 senior

Aiden Gair, Loyalsock – 6-3, 210 senior

DEFENSIVE BACK

Stephon Hall, Central Valley – 6-1, 165 junior

Gage McClenahan, Bald Eagle Area – 5-8, 160 senior

Ronald Holmes, Neumann-Goretti – 6-1, 180 senior

SPECIALIST

Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona – 5-9, 160 junior

Ian Plankenhorn, Montoursville – 5-10, 155 senior

ATHLETE

Steve Smith, Mercyhurst Prep – 6-1, 185 junior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dom DeLuca, QB, Wyoming Area

COACH OF THE YEAR: Randy Spencer, Wyoming Area

