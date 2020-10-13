A pair of Lancaster-Lebanon League head-to-head section football games set for Friday have been postponed.

The Section One game pitting McCaskey at Penn Manor was postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases in Penn Manor’s school district.

McCaskey has added a game for this weekend; the Red Tornado will travel to Harrisburg for a nonleague clash against the Cougars on Saturday at 1 p.m. No makeup date for the McCaskey vs. Penn Manor game has been announced.

Meanwhile, Friday’s Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic Section Three game has been postponed. Lancaster Catholic announced via social media that it will host Juniata in a nonleague game on Friday at 7 p.m.

Schedule change. Lancaster Catholic will host Juniata in football on Friday night. Thank you Juniata. @LCatholic @CrusaderCrazy @JeffReinhart77 — LCHS Athletics (@LCHS1022) October 13, 2020

As of Tuesday afternoon, there was no word from Lebanon as to why the Cedars postponed the game. No makeup date has been announced for Lebanon's game against Lancaster Catholic.

Two other L-L League football teams missed time this season because of positive coronavirus results in their schools: Conestoga Valley had its Week One game against Daniel Boone postponed, and Pequea Valley had its game last week against Annville-Cleona postponed. PV is set to return to the field Friday against Octorara.

