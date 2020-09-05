From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. TRIGGER-MAN: Lebanon senior QB Isaiah Rodriguez will definitely be a player to watch this fall. The Cedars’ 6-foot-5 gunslinger heads into the Sept. 18 opener at Northern Lebanon with 4,152 passing yards under his belt in Lebanon’s pass-happy Air Raid scheme. And no, we don’t expect the Cedars to junk said system under rookie coach Frank Isenberg — especially with Rodriguez and senior all-star wideout Alex Rufe (who had 74 receptions for 1,095 yards with nine TD grabs last fall, when he snagged Section 3 Receiver of the Year honors) due back. Rodriguez is quickly starting to pop on recruiting radars around the area; he added his third offer this week, from Lebanon Valley College, after earning offers from Wilkes and Albright earlier this summer. He’s also paid a visit to Millersville. Rodriguez needs 848 air yards to join the 5,000-yard club. In a truncated, 7-game season, that’s about 121 yards a game, well within his range.

BONUS NUGGET: There are 25 players in L-L League history with 5,000-plus passing yards. Here’s the list — Kyle Smith, Lancaster Catholic (8,837), Evan Simon, Manheim Central (8,078), Bear Shank, L-S (8,013), Grant Stoltzfus, CV (7,273), Pat Bostick, Manheim Township (7,260), Chad Henne, Wilson (7,071), Brennan Scott, Manheim Township (6,973), Jeff Martin, Elco (6,750), Ben Meyers, Pequea Valley (6,028), James Capello, Lebanon (5,996), Zac Kulp, Elco (5,992), Jeff Smoker, Manheim Central (5,900), Jordan Steffy, CV (5,587), Alex Trautman, Lebanon (5,581), Luke Emge, Manheim Township (5,580), Tyler Demmy, CV (5,486), Matt Zigment, CV (5,476), Cameron Roth, Garden Spot (5,415), Mark Pyles, Lebanon (5,279), Todd Shelley, L-S (5,271), Andy Breault, E-town (5,195), Clay Failor, Annville-Cleona (5,160), Nate Shank, L-S (5,105), Mike Cook, CV (5,060), Mitch Martin, Garden Spot (5,002). … Rodriguez is poised to become the fourth Cedars’ QB to hit the magical 5,000-yard plateau, joining Capello, Trautman and Pyles. … Warwick senior QB Joey McCracken — back from a knee injury — enters the season with 4,482 passing yards; he needs 518 air yards for 5,000. The Warriors open up Sept. 18 at Penn Manor.

2. DASTARDLY D-ENDS: There are seven all-star edge-blitzer defensive ends due back this season, to chase unsuspecting quarterbacks and inflict more damage for their respective teams. Keep an eye on this crew, won’t you — Section 1 first-teamer Nolan Rucci from Warwick (30 tackles, 3 for losses); Section 3 first-teamer Devin Atkinson from Lancaster Catholic; Section 1 second-teamer Ethan Capitano from Wilson (17 tackles, 7 for losses, 1 fumble recovery); Section 1 second-teamer Ben Weaver from Penn Manor; Section 2 second-teamer Damien Wolf from D3-5A champ Cocalico (36 tackles, 3 for losses, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery); Section 2 second-teamer Jett Kelly from E-town (63 tackles, 14 for losses, 8 sacks, 1 forced fumble); and Section 3 second-teamer Garrett Blake from Donegal (63 tackles, 8 for losses, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception).

3. FAMOUS FATHERS: You’re probably well aware by now that Nolan Rucci’s dad, Todd, played for Penn State before embarking on an NFL career. There’s another current L-L League offensive lineman with a pop who played for Joe Paterno in Happy Valley: Cocalico junior OT Ryan Brubaker is the son of Conestoga Valley grad and former Nittany Lion standout Jeff Brubaker, who was a longtime assistant coach at Wilson. He’s a CV Hall of Fame inductee, and Brubaker played in the 1984 Big 33 game. He was also named CV’s Male Athlete of the Year, and he was a member of Penn State’s 1986 national championship team. Now Ryan is continuing the family’s legacy in the trenches for the Eagles. He’ll definitely be one to watch moving forward, as Cocalico must replace all-state O-line stud — and Delaware recruit — Brock Gingrich up front.

