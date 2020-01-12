If it wasn’t obvious while you watched the NFL’s wild-card weekend, then you were either distracted or in denial.
Tom Brady and Drew Brees will, of course, stroll through the wide-open doors of Canton one day. How soon that day arrives is still up to them. But let the record show that they wouldn’t be the first future Hall of Famers to stick around a little too long.
Then there are Eli Manning, age 39; Ben Roethlisberger, 38; and Philip Rivers, 38. Aaron Rodgers is 36 and Joe Flacco is 35, with maybe a 42-year-old neck.
It’s clearly a changing of the guard at quarterback. Just three weeks into the 2019 season, a league-record 20 teams started QBs under age 27, erasing the mark of 18 set 32 years earlier. That should bring to mind a few names — Marino, Kelly, Elway, Cunningham. Or maybe a few other names, like Testaverde, Brister, Hilger and Tomczak.
So as we consider the next generation, it’s only natural to wonder how they’ll be grouped some 30 years from now. With that in mind, we offer the following thoughts.
His time is now: This is a one-man group. Seattle’s Russell Wilson, 31, is in his prime, as evidenced by his ability to carry a Seahawks team that has neither the defense nor the ground game it once had.
No-brainers: Meant in a positive sense, of course, and starting at the top with the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Kansas City’s Pat Mahomes. Not far behind them are Deshaun Watson of Houston, the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, Buffalo’s Josh Allen and the Jaguars’ surprising Gardner Minshew. Worth watching will be the impact of Mike McCarthy, a reputed QB mentor, on Prescott next season.
Upwardly mobile: New York leads the way with two, the Giants’ Daniel Jones and the Jets’ Sam Darnold. Arizona’s Kyler Murray and the Colts’ Jacoby Brissett fit in here as well.
Right place, right time: Two very obvious choices in Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins and the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo. In other words, great supporting casts have a way of covering certain flaws.
At the crossroads: For some, like the Eagles’ Carson Wentz and Carolina’s Cam Newton, it’s much more about health than ability. And no matter where you stand on the Jadeveon Clowney hit last weekend, the bottom line is that nobody makes his bones while on injured reserve.
For others, like Teddy Bridgewater of New Orleans, the Titans’ Marcus Mariota and the Jaguars’ Nick Foles, the signs are pointing to backup roles. Detroit’s Matthew Stafford and the Bengals’ Andy Dalton haven’t run out of gas.
What now?: Though they have the youth and potential found in other groups, they also bring concerns. All would benefit from more help. They include Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston, Chicago’s Mitch Trubisky and Carolina’s Kyle Allen.
Ryans’ hope: Sorry, but couldn’t resist the name connection among these thirtysomethings … Matt Ryan of Atlanta, the Titans’ Ryan Tannehill and Miami’s Ryan Fitzpatrick. Since Tannehill, 32, is the youngest and coming off a headline-making upset, credit him with modest upside.
