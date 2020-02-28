Jim Fiora’s booming voice should still be filling the classrooms and hallways of Pequea Valley High School, as it had for the last 14 years.

Fiora’s jovial spirit should still be felt by players and coaches on area boys lacrosse fields, as it had for the last couple decades.

But Fiora is gone. He died Feb. 13. He was only 59. His death was unexpected.

And although I had only known Fiora for the better part of the last two years, he left that much of an impression that his sudden loss blindsided me, as it has many others.

A Marist College men’s lacrosse player in the early 1980s, Fiora lived for the sport. Behind the scenes, he played a large role in the sport’s growth in Lancaster County and the surrounding areas.

He had served as the secretary and treasurer of the Central PA Lacrosse Officials Association since that chapter’s inception in 2009. He also ran the chapter’s website, with help from his students at Pequea Valley. And he spearheaded the training of new referees for the chapter every offseason, just as he had done with me two years ago when I decided to become a PIAA boys lacrosse official in order to write about the experience.

“You know how people ooze a passion?” said Terry Farrell, a longtime lacrosse referee and the chapter’s former president. “When you would listen to him talk he just lit up. ... The love and passion he had for the game, when you were around him you couldn’t help but to feel it.”

On top of teaching the mechanics of officiating, Fiora disseminated knowledge that only comes with experience, like how to deal with an unruly coach.

Cocalico boys lacrosse coach Matt Oberly recalled one particular encounter he had with Fiora after a game near the end of the 2016 season.

“He had a real conversation with me about my actions and what the perception of me was in the greater lacrosse community,” Oberly said. “That conversation really made re-examine what I was doing and what the consequences of my behaviors were. I don’t know of any other official who would have cared enough to do that for me.”

Fiora displayed a similar passion with students and colleagues at Pequea Valley. His teaching career had followed a 13-year career as a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley. A New York native, Fiora and his wife of 32 years, Ann, moved to Lancaster 30 years ago when Ann Fiora’s parents retired to the area.

“He treated every kid as if they were his own kids,” Pequea Valley Spanish teacher Dale Amspacher said. “He would find out if a kid was homeless and work on their behalf to get them help.”

A music and movie buff, Fiora loved and often quoted lines from the film “The Godfather.”

“Whenever we would go to dinner he would put the reservation under the name of a character from ‘The Godfather,’ ” Pequea Valley music teacher Rob Corrao said. “And he always seemed to bump into someone he knew when we were out. And if he didn’t bump into someone, he was busy making new friends.”

Which is why it’s hard to grapple with the fact someone so uplifting to others had been struggling so much like Fiora had with depression in the months before his death.

“His personality and charm will be missed,” Farrell said. “Any coach who had him work a game, any player who had him or any official who was blessed to be his partner in a game will never forget him.”

A funeral service will be held from 1:30 p.m.-3 Friday, Feb. 28 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 3 p.m. To celebrate Fiora’s life, family and friends are invited to a reception at the Emerald Foundation, 2120 Oregon Pike, Lancaster.

To help benefit and provide care to others struggling with depression, Ann Fiora has requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in her husband’s memory to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (afsp.org) or Mental Health America of Lancaster County (stopsuicidelancaster.org).