And a child shall lead them.

Relatively speaking.

Sparked by the infusion of three stellar freshmen, and steady results from three returning starters, Manheim Township nailed down the team title at the 27th Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestling championships on Saturday.

While the Blue Streaks’ lightweights laid the foundation in the morning session of a split tournament, it fell to a pair of upper-weight anchors to bring it home — which they did, as the Streaks finished with 125.5 points to Hempfield’s 115. Solanco, which was in contention in the morning session, finished third with 72.

Township got titles from freshmen Kaedyn Williams (106), Kamden Williams (113) and Kevin Olavarria (152), along with juniors Josh Hillard (120) and Aliazer Alicea (126).

Senior Cade Clancy finished second to Penn Manor’s Colt Barley at 189.

Olavarria’s fall over Elizabethtown’s Jake Rudy sealed the title for the Streaks, who staved off Hempfield’s closing kick. The Black Knights, who got titles from Reagan Lefevre at 145 and Dylan Bard at 160, collected bronze medals from Russ Hanes (189) and Gordy Hoover (215), and a fourth from Caleb Mussmon at 285.

It was a milestone for Olavarria, who was most recently a Pan Am bronze medalist, wrestling freestyle in Puerto Rico.

The adjustment has come with a little help from his friends.

“I have good partners,” he said, “and they teach me.”

He could teach take-down technique himself — he posted three before rolling Rudy into a cradle in 3:31.

Up 3-0 over Solanco’s two-time champion Dominic Flatt, Kaedyn Williams got a two-point turn out of legs early in the third period and finished with his second victory of the season over Flatt, 5-1. Their earlier competition ended in a 9-2 win for Williams.

“He’s always fun to wrestle,” Williams said. “He always has really good positioning, so it was hard to get my attack.”

Kamdyn Williams, who majored Hempfield’s Gio Luciano 15-3 in their dual meet, wasted little time Saturday, scoring the initial take-down, then transitioning a tilt into an arm-bar and chin to secure the fall in 59 seconds.

“My team’s trying to get the team title,” said Williams, “so I knew they needed me to go out and grab that pin.”

He finished with three falls Saturday, in an aggregate 2:10, earning him the Floyd “Shorty” Hitchcock Award for the most falls in the least time.

Hillard, a runner-up to Flatt last year, defeated Lancaster Catholic’s Eric Howe, 3-2, opening a 3-0 lead then surrendering a pair of escapes at the end of the second and third periods. It was the first meeting between the former junior high teammates, and the caution showed in the execution.

“We’ve been best friends since I can’t even remember,” Hillard said. “I think we were both wrestling a little more defensively.”

Alicea scored a take-down in the first period and reversal in the second to top Solanco’s Jared Fulton, 4-0. After years of frustration against Fulton it was the second time this season Alicea came out on top, after claiming a 1-0 win in the dual meet.

“I was just in a totally different mindset,” Alicea said. “I came in with the idea that I could beat him.”

Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez was a machine in a 14-2 major decision victory over Conestoga Valley’s Keaton Fischer at 138. Gonzalez led 5-0 after a period, 11-2 after two and finished with four take-downs, a pair of near falls and an escape. His performance earned him the D. Kenneth Ober Award as the Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.

Seeing the path to victory through neutral offense, Hempfield’s Reagan Lefevre eschewed his normal, top offense on the mat, posting four take-downs to take a 9-3 lead over Octorara’s Mike Trainor after four minutes at 145. Scrambling to get back in the match, Trainor closed to 10-8 with a take-down at the final buzzer, but the day was Lefevre’s.

“He was really strong. I knew he was going to be a tough kid, just in any position,” Lefevre said. “I knew I was going to have to win on my feet and I just got the better of him today.”

At 132, Garden Spot’s Garrett Gehr opened a 4-1 lead on Octorara’s Braedan Amole. Gehr still led, 5-3, as the time ran down when Amole shot in deep on a double leg. Gehr parried the shot with 20 seconds left and collected his first league title.

Bard authored a huge upset in the semifinals, knocking off top-seeded Mason Ober of Donegal, 8-5. In the finals, he broke a scoreless match when he merkled Penn Manor’s Dylan Coleman early in the second period for two back points. They traded escapes and Bard surrendered a stall point at the final horn to finish off a 3-2 victory.

McCaskey’s Andrew Vogelbacher revved up the take-down machine for his second title, 11-5 over Lancaster Catholic’s Mason McClair at 172. Barley blanked Clancy 9-0 at 189 for his third league title.

Donegal’s Garrett Blake won his second league crown, edging McCaskey’s Jose Garcia 3-2 at 215. The win was in doubt until he stymied Garcia’s reversal bid as the match ended.

In the final bout of the night, Lampeter-Strasburg's Zac Shelly caught a ghost he’d been chasing for a long time.

Converting a single-leg shot, Shelley tackled two-time champion Dustin Swanson of Garden Spot with 37 seconds to wrestle to win the 285-pound title, 3-1.

“He took a nice little shot. I was able to turn him sideways just enough to grab that leg and run through it, “Shelley said.

He added, “I couldn’t be more honored to wrestle a great opponent. He’s won two L-L tournaments, so this accomplishment is definitely up there for me.”