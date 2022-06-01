On June 1, 1925, New York's Lou Gehrig made a pinch-hit appearance. It was the first of 2,130 consecutive games the Yankee great would play in.

On that June day at Yankee Stadium, Gehrig hit for Pee-Wee Wanninger, and facing future Hall of Famer Walter Johnson with one out in the eighth inning, flew out to left field.

The next day, Gehrig started at first base in place of Wally Pipp, and the man who became know as the Iron Horse, did not come out of the lineup for nearly 14 years.

First game of Lou Gehrig's 2,130 consecutive games streak: Senators 5, Yankees 3 from baseball-reference.com

A proud man, Gehrig took himself out of the lineup on May 2, 1939 because of his poor hitting. It was later learned that Gehrig's playing woes were because he was dying from Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which later became known as "Lou Gehrig's Disease."

During his career, Gehrig was MVP in 1927 and '36, recorded the American Triple Crown in 1934 (.363, 49, 166) and was a member of six Yankees World Series champions, including the 1927 title team, which many consider the best baseball team ever.

Lou Gehrig's stats via baseball-reference.com

Gehrig was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1939.

He died at age 36 on June 2, 1941.

Gehrig's record streak lasted until it was broken by Cal Ripken on Sept. 6, 1995. In a streak that lasted from May 30, 1982 to Sept. 6, 1995, Ripken went on to play in 2,632 consecutive games.

Here are highlights of Gehrig being honored at Yankee Stadium on July 4, 1939, which include his "Today I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth" speech.