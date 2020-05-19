If you’re out and about Wednesday night, and you see stadium lights shining bright in the distance, no, there won’t be any sporting events being contested there.

But for the eight area schools that will flip the switch at 8:20 p.m., it’s their way of honoring their student-athletes and the Class of 2020.

It’s called Light up the Night, and Cocalico, Elizabethtown, Garden Spot, Lampeter-Strasburg, Northern Lebanon, Octorara, Penn Manor, Solanco and Warwick are participating. All but Penn Manor have on-campus stadiums; Penn Manor will illuminate Comet Field, off Millersville Pike.

Stadium lights will be turned on at 20:20 military time — 8:20 p.m. Wednesday — and will remain on for 20 minutes. The scoreboards will display the score as 20-20 in honor of the Class of 2020, and fourth and 19 will also be lit up as the down and distance, signifying that COVID-19 is in its final down.

Schools were shuttered for the remainder of the year and spring sports were canceled on April 9 over coronavirus concerns. Event organizers saw this as an opportunity to honor their students, while bringing some much needed pomp and circumstance to local communities.

“There were several of us who knew this was happening in places like Texas,” said L-S athletic director Branden Lippy, one of the architects behind this project.

“So we brought it up at an AD meeting,” she said, “and (Warwick AD) Ryan Landis and I kind of jumped on it and asked if we could do this for the entire league. Unfortunately, not every school felt as though they wanted to do it, or if it was appropriate to do it. That’s why we’re just doing it as individual schools.”

The hope was for every school that plays in the Lancaster-Lebanon League — 26 in all, including Lebanon Catholic, which is set to close next month — to participate. Eight will.

“We wanted to put something out there for our kids,” Lippy said. “We weren’t able to recognize our senior athletes, let alone our spring athletes. I would hate for any athletes, whether they’re a senior or a freshman or even a junior high kid, and be at the end of the school year and not have a season. This is something none of us wanted to see our kids have to go through.”

Supporters at participating schools are encouraged to drive through the campus, and not enter the stadium. Only driving by the stadium will be permitted, and spectators must remain in their cars and not congregate on campus. Event organizers are also encouraging all supporters to bring cowbells, rally towels and horns to wave and make noise while driving through the campus and past the stadium.

“We’ll be following CDC and Department of Health guidelines,” Lippy said. “We’re not going to do anything where we’re not following the rules. We’ll do this safely, no ifs, ands or buts.”

