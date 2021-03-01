The 2021 Adidas Indoor Nationals were held over the weekend at the Virginia Beach Complex.

Nine runners from the Lancaster-Lebanon League competed across eight events. They combined to win one gold medal, one silver medal and one bronze medal. In total, they collected eight top-10 finishes. Here’s a recap and full listing of those performances…

Gold: Hempfield sophomore Aidan Hodge won the boys 1500-meter run with a time of 3 minutes, 59.7 seconds.

Silver: Lancaster Country Day senior Arielle Breuninger was the runner-up in the girls 2-mile run with a time of 11:10.4, just three seconds back of the winner.

Bronze: McCaskey senior Stephen Schousen placed third in the boys 2-mile run with a time of 9:35.38.

Girls 800 meter run open:

Milana Breuninger, Lancaster Country Day, sophomore, placed 33rd in a time of 2:29.99

Girls 1500 Meter Run En Route Open:

Arielle Breuninger, Lancaster Country Day, senior, placed seventh in a time of 4:50.63

Milana Breuninger, Lancaster Country Day, sophomore, placed 32nd in a time of 5:07.15

Girls 1 Mile Run Open:

Arielle Breuninger, Lancaster Country Day, senior, placed ninth in a time of 5:10.40

Milana Breuninger, Lancaster Country Day, sophomore, placed 36th in a time of 5:28.89

Girls 2 Mile Run Open:

Arielle Breuninger, Lancaster Country Day, senior placed second in a time of 11:10.40 (three seconds back of the winner)

Braetan Peters, Annville-Cleona, junior, placed 33rd in a time of 12:17.61

Girls Pole Vault Open:

Penn Manor senior Eden Crisman placed seventh with a height of 11 feet, 3 3/4 inches.

Boys 800 Meter Run Open:

Jahmar Gonzalez-Allie, Annville-Cleona, sophomore, placed 23rd in a time of 2:03.31

Benjamin Blough, McCaskey, sophomore, placed 31st in a time of 2:04.47

Boys 1500 Meter Run En Route Open:

Aidan Hodge, Hempfield, sophomore, won with a winning time of 3:59.70

Tyler Stevens, Manheim Township, junior, placed 11th in a time of 4:09.10

Ryan French, Hempfield, junior, placed 69th in a time of 4:30.70

Jahmar Gonzalez-Allie, Annville-Cleona, sophomore, placed 72nd in a time of 4:31.70

Boys 1 Mile Run Open:

Tyler Stevens, Manheim Township, junior, placed 10th in a time of 4:26.63

Aidan Hodge, Hempfield, sophomore, placed 15th in a time of 4:29.25

Jahmar Gonzalez-Allie, Annville-Cleona, sophomore, placed 65th in a time of 4:48.52

Ryan French, Hempfield, junior, placed 66th in a time of 4:48.73

Boys 2 Mile Run Open:

Stephen Schousen, McCaskey, senior, placed third in a time of 9:35.38

Tyler Stevens, Manheim Township, junior, placed ninth in a time of 9:38.62

Aidan Hodge, Hempfield, sophomore, placed 10th in a time of 9:39.68

Ryan French, Hempfield, junior, placed 55th in a time of 10:32.92

Boys Shot Put Championship:

Northern Lebanon senior Dylan Lambrecht placed seventh with a throw of 58 1/4 feet.

Full results