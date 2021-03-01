Warwick, Hempfield and McCaskey-LL Cross Country
Buy Now

Hempfield’s Aidan Hodge, along with Warwick and McCaskey runners compete in a cross country meet at Warwick Middle School Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

The 2021 Adidas Indoor Nationals were held over the weekend at the Virginia Beach Complex.

Nine runners from the Lancaster-Lebanon League competed across eight events. They combined to win one gold medal, one silver medal and one bronze medal. In total, they collected eight top-10 finishes. Here’s a recap and full listing of those performances…

Gold: Hempfield sophomore Aidan Hodge won the boys 1500-meter run with a time of  3 minutes, 59.7 seconds.

Silver: Lancaster Country Day senior Arielle Breuninger was the runner-up in the girls 2-mile run with a time of 11:10.4, just three seconds back of the winner.

Bronze: McCaskey senior Stephen Schousen placed third in the boys 2-mile run with a time of 9:35.38.

Girls 800 meter run open:

Milana Breuninger, Lancaster Country Day, sophomore, placed 33rd in a time of 2:29.99

Girls 1500 Meter Run En Route Open:

Arielle Breuninger, Lancaster Country Day, senior, placed seventh in a time of 4:50.63

Milana Breuninger, Lancaster Country Day, sophomore, placed 32nd in a time of 5:07.15

Girls 1 Mile Run Open:

Arielle Breuninger, Lancaster Country Day, senior, placed ninth in a time of 5:10.40

Milana Breuninger, Lancaster Country Day, sophomore, placed 36th in a time of 5:28.89

Girls 2 Mile Run Open:

Arielle Breuninger, Lancaster Country Day, senior placed second in a time of 11:10.40 (three seconds back of the winner)

Braetan Peters, Annville-Cleona, junior, placed 33rd in a time of 12:17.61

Girls Pole Vault Open:

Penn Manor senior Eden Crisman placed seventh with a height of 11 feet, 3 3/4 inches.

Boys 800 Meter Run Open:

Jahmar Gonzalez-Allie, Annville-Cleona, sophomore, placed 23rd in a time of 2:03.31

Benjamin Blough, McCaskey, sophomore, placed 31st in a time of 2:04.47

Boys 1500 Meter Run En Route Open:

Aidan Hodge, Hempfield, sophomore, won with a winning time of 3:59.70

Tyler Stevens, Manheim Township, junior, placed 11th in a time of 4:09.10

Ryan French, Hempfield, junior, placed 69th in a time of 4:30.70

Jahmar Gonzalez-Allie, Annville-Cleona, sophomore, placed 72nd in a time of 4:31.70

Boys 1 Mile Run Open:

Tyler Stevens, Manheim Township, junior, placed 10th in a time of 4:26.63

Aidan Hodge, Hempfield, sophomore, placed 15th in a time of 4:29.25

Jahmar Gonzalez-Allie, Annville-Cleona, sophomore, placed 65th in a time of 4:48.52

Ryan French, Hempfield, junior, placed 66th in a time of  4:48.73

Boys 2 Mile Run Open:

Stephen Schousen, McCaskey, senior, placed third in a time of 9:35.38

Tyler Stevens, Manheim Township, junior, placed ninth in a time of 9:38.62

Aidan Hodge, Hempfield, sophomore, placed 10th in a time of 9:39.68

Ryan French, Hempfield, junior, placed 55th in a time of 10:32.92

Boys Shot Put Championship:

Northern Lebanon senior Dylan Lambrecht placed seventh with a throw of 58 1/4 feet.

Full results

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next