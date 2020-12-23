To the victor go the spoils, and several key cogs for Lampeter-Strasburg’s football team, which captured Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 and District 3 Class 4A championships this past season, have been handsomely rewarded for contributing to the Pioneers’ success.

Five L-S standouts who helped the Pioneers defend their district title and go back to the PIAA state semifinals this fall have earned Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 4A honors:

Dual-threat senior quarterback Sean McTaggart, bruising junior tight end Beau Heyser, senior offensive line anchor Zac Shelley, senior sack-master defensive end Parker Owens and junior heavy hitter linebacker Nick Del Grande were all tabbed by football reporters across the state, who nominated and then voted for the PFW All-State teams.

The L-S players were honored just two days after longtime coach John Manion, the reigning L-L League Section 3 Coach of the Year, stepped down after guiding the Pioneers’ program for the last 23 years.

The PFW All-State big-school lists were released Wednesday; on Tuesday, Lancaster Catholic senior defensive end Devin Atkinson was named to the PFW Class 3A All-State team.

Four more L-L League players earned PFW Class 4A All-State honors, including Elco teammates Braden Bohannon, a senior who earned a nod as an athlete, and junior hit-machine linebacker Luke Williams.

Bohannon, who played QB and safety for the Raiders, is a repeat selection.

Joining that group on the PFW Class 4A All-State list: Garden Spot senior defensive back and multi-purpose threat Jesse Martin and Cocalico junior O-line people-mover Ryan Brubaker, giving the L-L League nine PFW All-State nods in Class 4A.

That’s quite a haul.

McTaggart, returning from a serious knee injury that cost him his junior season, passed for a league-best 1,865 yards with a league-leading 27 touchdowns strikes, plus 400 more yards on the ground and eight TD keepers for L-S, which went 9-1 overall. McTaggart was named L-L League Section 3 Outstanding Back of the Year and Offensive Back of the Year, and he earned first-team all-star honors at QB.

McTaggart, who holds PWO offers from Sacred Heart, St. Francis and Monmouth, fired a District 3 playoff single-game record seven touchdown passes in the D3 semifinals against Conrad Weiser, and he threw for 476 yards — the third-best single-game passing performance in L-L League history — in the state semifinals vs. Jersey Shore.

Heyser was one of McTaggart’s top targets, with 26 catches for 531 yards with eight TD grabs. Heyser’s most memorable moment from this past season: An epic 11-catch, 229-yard, 3-TD effort against Jersey Shore. He earned L-L League Section 3 first-team all-star honors at TE for his pass-catching prowess.

Shelley was an O-line mainstay for the Pioneers, and he earned L-L League Section 3 Outstanding Lineman of the Year and Offensive Lineman of the Year honors, and he was a first-team all-star at O-tackle for L-S this past season. Shelley helped the Pioneers average 388 yards and 44 points a game.

On defense, Owens, a Carnegie Mellon recruit, piled up 66 tackles, including 25 stops for losses and 12 sacks, on the way to earning L-L League Section 3 Defensive Lineman of the Year honors, plus a first-team all-star nod at D-end. Meanwhile, Del Grande had 69 tackles and three sacks for L-S, which featured the top-ranked defense in the league this fall. He earned Section 3 Linebacker of the Year kudos, plus a first-team all-star ticket at inside ‘backer.

Bohannon had a sensational season for Elco, leading the L-L League with 990 rushing yards, plus 17 TD keepers, from his QB spot, and he intercepted six passes — including three picks in a game in a win over Octorara — from his safety spot. Bohannon’s L-L League Section 4 honors were bountiful: Outstanding Back of the Year, Offensive Back of the Year, Defensive Back of the Year, plus first-team all-star nods at athlete and DB. He finished his prep gridiron career with 3,700-plus rushing yards and 2,000-plus passing yards for Elco.

Bohannon and McTaggart also picked up Lions Club Player of the Year honors.

Williams was the Raiders’ defensive ringleader from his LB spot, as Elco won the Section 4 title and reached the D3-4A title game, finishing up 7-1 overall. Williams was named Section 4 Linebacker of the Year, and earned first-team all-star honors at inside ‘backer.

Martin, who also played QB for Garden Spot, had 36 tackles and four interceptions from his safety spot. He earned L-L League Section 3 Defensive Back of the Year honors, and he was a first-team all-star choice at DB and an honorable mention all-star selection at QB, repping the Spartans.

Brubaker — who has college offers from Princeton, Harvard, Army, Columbia, UPenn, Yale, Kent State, UMass and UConn — anchored Cocalico’s O-line, which helped the Eagles' Veer attack crank out 307 rushing yards a game. The brute 6-6, 280-pounder was an L-L League Section 2 second-team all-star pick at O-guard.

Here is the complete PFW Class 4A All-State team …

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Braden Wheary, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 185 senior

Jake Pugh, Thomas Jefferson -- 5-10, 165 senior

Lek Powell -- Bishop McDevitt -- 6-0, 180 senior

Cadin Olsen, Armstrong -- 6-4, 200 sophomore

Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-2, 205 senior

Running Back

Vernon Redd, Aliquippa -- 5-10, 165 senior

Cam Russell, Oil City -- 5-11, 190 senior

Jayden Williams, Allentown Central Catholic -- 6-0, 215 senior

Teddy Ruffner, Mars -- 5-9, 195 senior

Wide Receiver

Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 170 junior

Ian Hansen, Thomas Jefferson -- 5-8, 170 senior

Zach Hunsicker, Lehighton -- 6-1, 180 senior

Preston Zandier, Thomas Jefferson -- 6-2, 195 senior

Tight End

Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-2, 230 junior

Offensive Line

Ryan Brubaker, Cocalico -- 6-6, 280 junior

Joe Lorson, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 215 senior

Colin Lyons, McKeesport -- 6-3, 265 senior

Max Pacheco, Conrad Weiser -- 6-0, 270 senior

Zac Shelley, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-2, 270 senior

Athlete

Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore -- 5-11, 195 senior

Justin Holmes, Northwestern Lehigh -- 6-3, 205 junior

Reed Martin, Plum -- 5-9, 175 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Parker Owens, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-4, 210 senior

Justin Fagley, Oil City -- 6-1, 220 senior

Lavon Johnson, Allentown Central Catholic -- 6-4, 320 junior

Owen Ordonez, Lewisburg -- 6-3, 220 junior

Mario Fontanazza, Oil City -- 6-1, 290 senior

Dalton Dugan, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 180 senior

Linebacker

Hayden Packer, Jersey Shore -- 5-10, 190 sophomore

Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon -- 6-4, 215 junior

Duncan Weir, Shikellamy -- 5-11, 185 senior

Ryan Aument, Selinsgrove -- 6-0, 218 senior

Nick Del Grande, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-5, 250 junior

Luke Williams, Elco -- 6-2, 205 junior

Defensive Back

Dakota Cole, Oil City -- 6-0, 175 senior

Ayden Garnes, Msgr. Bonner-Prendergast -- 6-1, 175 senior

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot -- 6-2, 195 senior

Teague Hoover, Selinsgrove -- 5-10, 165 senior

Specialist

Jack Landis, Lewisburg -- 5-9, 165 senior

Athlete

Braden Bohannon, Elco -- 5-11, 175 senior

Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon -- 5-8, 165 junior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Gravish, Jersey Shore

