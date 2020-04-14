Seventy-five years ago…

McCaskey’s Bobby Miller became the first wrestler from District Three to win state championships gold in 1945, doing so at 120 pounds. It was just the eighth year of existence for the state wrestling tournament.

And Miller was actually one of five McCaskey wrestlers who won a district title that year, joining teammates Leroy Duke (103), Stanley Shear (112), Walt O'Connor (127) and Henry Shaub (145). Two others won district silver medals: Eddie Clarke (133) and Charlie Ambrose (154).

Miller picked up a 5-3 in the championship match against Paul Swales of Clearfield. You can read more about that from a 1987 column in the Lancaster New Era that caught up with Miller. That's also the year H. Grant 'Tick' Hurst was inducted into the McCaskey Athletic Hall of Fame. Hurst was a longtime McCaskey cross country and wrestling coach, including that 1944-45 Red Tornado squad of grapplers.

Details are also found in an LNP Sports 365 piece from 2015...

Miller also competed for McCaskey’s undefeated swimming team that year, which turned out to be quite a successful one for the Red Tornado when you also add in the District Three crowns won by the McCaskey tennis and track & field teams.

Miller went on to follow in the footsteps of his two older brothers by joining the service.

Since then, 23 other wrestlers from Lancaster County or the Lancaster-Lebanon League have won state crowns in wrestling, with just two of those winning multiple state titles, and only one winning four in a row.