On June 24, 1947 the Brooklyn Dodgers' Jackie Robinson stole home for the first time in his career. For the baseball trailblazer, who became the first Black player in the majors just two months earlier, it was his 10th stolen base of the season.

Robinson's steal of home came at Forbes Field against the Pirates. The Bucs pitcher was Fritz Ostermueller and the catcher was Dixie Howell.

The steal by the Dodger superstar broke a 2-2 tie. Brooklyn went on to win 4-2.

Box score: June 24, 1947 -- Dodgers 4, Pirates 2 from baseball-reference.com

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Robinson would lead the National League with 29 stolen bases in 1947 and be named Rookie of the Year.

Jackie Robinson's stats via baseball-reference.com

He stole home 19 times in his career and that's not counting his most famous theft of home.

In the first game of the 1955 Dodgers-Yankees World Series, Robinson stole home. Whitey Ford was the Yankees pitcher and Yogi Berra, who always argued that Robinson was out, was the catcher.

Here's video of Robinson's theft of home in the 1955 Series.