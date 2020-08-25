Bryce Harper hit his 40th career home run on August 25, 2013. The blast, which came in Kansas City off Royals pitcher Ervin Santana was Harper's 18th of that season.

With the home run Harper, then playing for the Washington Nationals, became just the third player to hit 40 home runs before he was 21, according to nationalpastime.com

The other two were Mel Ott and Tony Conigliaro.

Harper, now with the Phillies, has compiled 226 career homers as of August 24, 2020.

Bryce Harper's stats via baseball-reference.com

Here's video of Harper's 40th career homer.