For the first time in the history of the event, there will be a pair of East/West All-Star Football Games contested later this spring. And seven Lancaster-Lebanon League senior standouts will participate.

Annville-Cleona’s Mac Plummer will play in the Small School Game, for players in classes 3A, 2A and 1A, and Warwick teammates Joey McCracken and Thatcher Miller, plus Lampeter-Strasburg’s Sean McTaggart, Manheim Township’s Luke Kelley, Hempfield’s Spencer Biscoe and Wilson’s Jack Wagner will play in the Big School Game, for players in classes 6A, 5A and 4A.

The games are set for May 30 — Small School Game at noon, followed by the Big School Game at 5 p.m. — at Landis Field in Harrisburg.

Plummer is listed as a punter for the East squad in the Small School Game. He also had a standout prep career as the Dutchmen’s kicker; Plummer holds the L-L League record with a 54-yard field goal.

In the Big School Game for the East team, McCracken (Maine recruit) and McTaggart (East Stroudsburg recruit) will share the quarterback duties, and have Miller (West Chester recruit) as a tight end target. Meanwhile, Kelley (Long Island recruit) is set to play along the defensive line, and Biscoe (Colgate recruit) and Wagner (Seton Hill recruit) will handle the specialist duties.

That talented seven-pack of players were all L-L League all-star picks this past fall. McCracken and McTaggart garnered Lions Club Player of the Year honors, and McTaggart was tabbed Pennsylvania Football News Class 4A Player of the Year.

