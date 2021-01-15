The Maxwell Football Club has released its Mini Max Award winners for the 2020 high school football season, and the L-L League is well-represented on the list.

Seven local seniors were honored; players from Districts 1, 3, 11 and 12 were eligible for the award, as coaches nominated players, who were then judged on football performance, academics and community service.

The L-L League winners: Cocalico’s Ben Bearinger, Elco’s Braden Bohannon, Ephrata’s Brock Boyer, Manheim Township’s Evan Clark, Conestoga Valley’s Zach Fisher, Lampeter-Strasburg’s Alex Knapp and Annville-Cleona’s Mac Plummer.

Bearinger, Cocalico’s rugged two-way interior lineman, was the Section 2 Defensive Lineman of the Year, and he was a section all-star and an All-EasternPaFootball first-team pick at defensive line.

Bohannon had a splendid dual-threat season for Elco, and he was handsomely rewarded for his success: PA Football Writers All-State Class 4A as an athlete; PA Football News All-State as an athlete; All-EasternPaFootball as a second-team DB; Section 4 Offensive Back of the Year, Defensive Back of the Year and Outstanding Back of the Year; league all-star honors at two positions; plus the Lions Club Section 4 MVP award.

Boyer was a PA Football News All-State Class 5A pick at punter, and he garnered a Section 3 all-star nod as a dual-threat, jack-of-all-trades player for Ephrata.

Clark had quite the fall behind center for Manheim Township; the QB has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on, and he added a Mini Max Award to this impressive list: PA Football Writers All-State Class 6A; PA Football News All-State Class 6A; All-EasternPaFootball Class 6A as a specialist; plus Section 1 all-star honors after throwing for 1,505 yards with 18 touchdowns against no interceptions for the Blue Streaks.

Fisher had a big fall for CV with 22 catches for 473 yards and five TD grabs, and he earned Section 2 all-star honors, plus an All-EasternPaFootball second-team spot at wide receiver.

Knapp, L-S’s Swiss army knife specialist, was a Section 3 all-star after helping the Pioneers win the section crown and repeat as D3-4A champs.

Plummer, who owns the L-L League record with a 54-yard field goal, capped his kicking career for A-C with Section 4 all-star honors, plus an All-EasternPaFootball second-team spot, and a PA Football News All-State Class 3A second-team nod at kicker.

The Pennsylvania Player of the Year will be announced Jan. 25, and the Maxwell Football Club will announce its 35th Jim Henry Award — given to the top player in the region — on Feb. 1.

