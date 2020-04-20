Lancaster County has numerous old, venerable stadiums that have served the sports community for many years. Here's a look at some of those revered venues in the county - as well as an arena in nearby Dauphin County and a stadium in Lebanon County.

Sponaugle-Williamson Field

Franklin & Marshall's football and track venue before the construction of Shadek Stadium, Williamson Field - later Sponaugle-Williamson Field - was built in 1894.

The field was nameless for the first five years of its use, before being christened in October 1899.

It was named for S. Woodrow "Woody" Sponaugle, a former F&M football coach, and Henry S. Williamson, a former trustee at the school.

After a victory bonfire fire got out of control and burned down the original wooden grandstand in 1916, the field was renovated, culminating with the construction of concrete stands in 1922.

Biemesderfer Stadium

Built in 1958, Biemesderfer is Millersville University's home for football, field hockey, soccer, lacrosse and track and field.

Penn Manor High School teams also compete there.

It was named for MU's ninth president, Dr. Daniel Luke Biemesderfer.

The venue has also hosted many Penn Manor and Millersville graduations over the years.

War Memorial Field

Built in 1948, this field has long been the home the Ephrata Mountaineers football team. The stadium has also hosted many high school and American Legion baseball games because, for many years, it was one of the few baseball stadiums in the county with lights.

Band competitions also took place on the field.

Stumpf Field

Stumpf Field was the home of the Lancaster Red Roses minor league baseball team from 1940 through the 1961 season, though baseball and football were played at that location throughout the 1930s.

Among the future Hall of Famers who played at Stumpf Field were Willie Mays and Brooks Robinson.

Stumpf Field also hosted the New Era, now LNP, Tournament.

The stadium, which was located at 1350 Fruitville Pike, had been the site of youth and adult baseball leagues, high school games and softball contests in more recent years.

Hersheypark Arena

The arena, which opened on Dec. 19, 1936, was the Hershey Bears home rink from 1938 until 2002. And it was the site of Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game on March 2, 1962.

Among the events held there over the years were state basketball playoffs, state wrestling championships, the Ice Capades and other ice shows and numerous concerts.

The arena is now used mainly for youth hockey and for Bears' practice if the Giant Center is occupied.

McCaskey Stadium

Built in the 1930s as part of FDR's WPA project - as was the high school itself - J.P. McCaskey's Stadium is home for the Red Tornado football team and the McCaskey track teams.

The first game played on the new field was the Sept. 24, 1938 match between Lancaster and Carlisle. The hometown team lost their first outing on the field 14-0.

Lebanon Stadium

Another stadium that was built in the 1930s as a WPA initiative, Lebanon Stadium has long been the home of the Lebanon Cedars football team and also hosted semi-pro gridiron games over the years.

