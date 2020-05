On May 6, 1954, Englishman Roger Bannister became the first to run a mile in under four minutes.

Bannister, who went on to become a doctor, accomplished the feat during a race in Oxford. His time was three minutes, 59.4 seconds.

Bannister was 25 at the time of his record-breaking run. He died in 2018 three weeks before his 89th birthday.

Here is video of Bannister running the first sub-four-minute mile.