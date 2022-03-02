Around the NBA Basketball

FILE - Unidentified fans and teammates rush onto the court to congratulate Philadelphia Warriors' Wilt Chamberlain (13) in Hershey, Pa., March 2, 1962, after he scored his 100th point against the New York Knicks in an NBA basketball game. Wednesday marks the 60th anniversary of the greatest scoring effort in NBA history — 36 field goals, 28 free throws, 100 points for Chamberlain, in the Warriors’ 169-147 win in a game played before about 4,000 people in Hershey. It might be the closest thing the NBA has to a single-game record that will never be broken. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis, File)

 PAUL VATHIS

Wilt Chamberlain was considered by many the best basketball player in the history of the game. At least until Michael Jordan came along.

On March 2, 1962, Chamberlain, then 25, set one of those sports records that fans say will never be broken.

Chamberlain playing for the Philadelphia Warriors scored 100 points in a game against the New York Knicks that night. The contest took place in Hersheypark Arena.

Box score from Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game from basketball-reference.com -- Warriors 169, Knicks 147

Here's video of the Philly native from that season (no video exists of the game itself), along with interviews of Wilt talking about the record-setting night and radio highlights from the 100-point contest.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next