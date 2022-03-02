Wilt Chamberlain was considered by many the best basketball player in the history of the game. At least until Michael Jordan came along.

On March 2, 1962, Chamberlain, then 25, set one of those sports records that fans say will never be broken.

Chamberlain playing for the Philadelphia Warriors scored 100 points in a game against the New York Knicks that night. The contest took place in Hersheypark Arena.

Box score from Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game from basketball-reference.com -- Warriors 169, Knicks 147

Here's video of the Philly native from that season (no video exists of the game itself), along with interviews of Wilt talking about the record-setting night and radio highlights from the 100-point contest.