Six Lancaster-Lebanon League girls volleyball players have been named all-state by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches’ Association for the 2020 season.

Hempfield and Garden Spot had three players apiece. Mount Calvary Christian, a private school in Elizabethtown, also had two players selected.

Hempfield was the L-L League Section One and District 3 Class 4A champion and a state semifinalist. Garden Spot won L-L League Section Two gold and reached the District 3 Class 3A title game.

MCC was the CCAC champion, District 3 Class 1A champion and a PIAA Class 1A quarterfinalist.

Here are the L-L League and MCC players selected all-state, along with information on each:

Class 4A

Emma Bitner, senior setter, Hempfield: Bitner had 451 assists, 68 digs, 45 aces and 42 kills.

Allison Cummings, junior libero, Hempfield: Cummings, the 2020 L-L League Most Valuable Player, had 238 digs and 39 aces.

Ashley Weaver, senior outside hitter, Hempfield: Weaver had 115 kills, 71 digs, 28 aces and 16 blocks. She is an NCAA Division II West Chester commit.

Class 3A

Alexandria King, senior libero, Garden Spot: King had 196 digs, 33 assists and 34 aces this past season.

Logan Martin, senior middle hitter, Garden Spot: Martin collected 250 kills, 37 aces and 31 blocks, with a .379 hitting percentage. She is committed to NCAA Division III Eastern University.

Elyse Mundorff, senior outside hitter, Garden Spot: Mundorff tallied 122 kills, 20 aces and 125 digs.

Class 1A

Kami Mummau, senior outside hitter, Mount Calvary Christian: Mummau had 233 kills, 176 digs and 49 aces. She was also an all-conference and academic all-conference selection for the CCAC for the 2020 season. Mummau is a D-III Geneva College commit.

Kara Locker, senior outside hitter, Mount Calvary Christian: Locker collected 131 kills, 130 digs, and 70 aces for the Chargers. She was also an all-conference and academic all-conference selection for the CCAC for the 2020 season.

