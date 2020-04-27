Penn State had five players selected in the in the NFL draft over the weekend. Now six more Nittany Lions who went undrafted have signed free agent contracts with NFL teams.

Here's a look at the Penn State players who signed free agent deals.

Blake Gillikin, punter, New Orleans Saints

In 53 games, Gillikin averaged 43 yards on 239 punts in his four years at Penn State. He compiled 10,283 punting yards. He had 54 punts of 50-or-more yards, dropped 100 kicks inside the 20 and had 63 of his boots fair caught.

Jan Johnson, linebacker, Houston Texans

Johnson started 13 games and was a team captain his senior season. In his career at Penn State, he played in 33 games and compiled 150 tackles. He had five pass deflections, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Garrett Taylor, safety Buffalo Bills

Taylor compiled 169 tackles (100 solo) in his 51 games at Penn State. He started all 13 games his senior season and 25 of 26 the last two years. He had four interceptions returning one for a touchdown. He forced two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and had 15 pass deflections.

Nick Bowers, tight end, Las Vegas Raiders

In 26 games for the Nittany Lions, Bowers caught 17 passes (five for TDs) compiling 279 yards.

Dan Chisena, wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings

A contributor on special teams, Chisena recovered a muffed punt against Michigan State his senior season. As a receiver, he had three catches totaling 66 yards in 14 games.

Steven Gonzalez, offensive line, Arizona Cardinals

Gonzalez started every game his last three seasons for the Nittany Lions and 11 his redshirt freshman season.

